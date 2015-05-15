Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Colorado Rockies might decide at some point that the best thing to do for the franchise’s future would be to trade star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

However, Tulowitzki insists they won’t have to do at his request.

“Whatever happens on the Rockies’ end happens,” Tulowitzki said before Thursday’s game at Dodger Stadium. “But for me to sit here and try to force my way out of here, that’s not the case. I don’t think it’s fair to my teammates and the relationships I’ve built here to take that route.”

Tulowitzki spoke with reporters after meeting with his agent, Paul Cohen, earlier in the day. Cohen was quoted in a New York Post article earlier this week saying of a trade demand, “To say that is not a possibility would be silly.”

Cohen told the Post “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist” to see why the question of Tulowitzki demanding a trade might come up. The Rockies haven’t had a winning record since 2010, losing at least 88 games each of the past four seasons. After starting this season 7-2, they lost 17 of 22, including an 11-game losing streak that finally ended Thursday in a rain-interrupted, 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The one thing I do want to make clear is that I don’t know where the talk came from of me demanding a trade,” Tulowitzki said Thursday. “There is no talk like that and never has been.”

Nonetheless, Tulowitzki has been linked with both New York teams in trade speculation. The 30-year-old’s contract runs through 2020 with $113.7 million still owed him. He would also be due a $2 million relocation bonus if traded.

“Bottom line, play better baseball,” Tulowitzki said. “That’s kind of vague, but it starts with myself. ... Be the guy I know I can be, and in (the clubhouse) keep things loose and make these guys realize just because we’re off to a bad start doesn’t mean we can’t rebound and win games.”

He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Thursday, dropping his average to .289. Tulowitzki has a .297 on-base percentage, a .456 slugging percentage, two homers and 11 RBIs in 31 games this season.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-3, 3.73 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis made his season debut Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. He induced 10 groundouts in five innings, collected three strikeouts and allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks while throwing 106 pitches. Bettis, who made his major league debut last year, has yet to win a big-league game.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to give the Rockies a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez pounded a low fastball from Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia into the right field stands. The home run and the three RBIs were the first for Gonzalez since April 25.

--1B Justin Morneau got a night off Thursday. Moreau, the National League’s defending batting champion, left Wednesday night’s game in the eighth inning because of dizziness. When he played for the Twins, Morneau missed half of the 2010 season because of a concussion. He is day-to-day.

--1B Wilin Rosario went 2-for-4, hit a home run and drove in two runs Thursday night. Rosario replaced Justin Morneau in the Rockies’ lineup. Since being recalled May 8 from Triple-A Albuquerque, Rosario is batting .313 (5-for-16) with the home run, three RBIs and three runs.

--LF Corey Dickerson continues his strong season despite plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Dickerson went 1-for-3 to raise his average to .318. He ranks second on the team with 16 RBIs and shares second place with 15 hits.

--INF Rafael Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. Ynoa made four starts, including two in left field, and went 2-for-12 as a pinch hitter. For the season, Ynoa was batting .241 (7-for-29) with three RBIs.

--RHP Jordan Lyles underwent multiple treatments Thursday after he was hit on the right hand by a line drive in the first inning Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Lyles was diagnosed with a contusion, as X-rays revealed no broken bones.

--RHP Brooks Brown went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with an inflamed right shoulder Thursday. Brooks has allowed opponents to score against him in four consecutive appearances and in five of his past six. During those six outings covering 7 1/3 innings, Brown allowed five earned runs, eight hits and four walks while striking out four.

--RHP Adam Ottavino was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Ottavino, who shares the team lead with three saves, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Ottavino was the Rockies’ closer before injuring his the triceps tendon above his right elbow April 25.

--LHP Yohan Flande was recalled from Double-A New Britain on Thursday. Flande, 29, was 5-0 with one shutout and a 1.36 ERA in six starts for the Rock Cats. Flande has 30 strikeouts and only four walks in 39 2/3 innings, during which he permitted just 27 hits and six earned runs.

--RHP Eddie Butler hopes to recover from his three previous starts Friday night when he faces Los Angeles. Since pitching against the Dodgers on April 19, Butler has lost two of three decisions. In 15 1/3 innings during those three starts, Butler has allowed nine earned runs, 18 hits and eight walks while striking out nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really can’t put into words how difficult it’s been for us. We can play better than what we’ve showed. Hopefully, this win can change a lot of things. We can start a new streak in the opposite way, a winning streak.” -- RF Carlos Gonzalez, whose three-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday gave the Rockies a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending Colorado’s 11-game losing streak.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Morneau (dizziness) left the May 13 game, and he didn’t play May 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) left his May 13 start. X-rays were negative, and he received treatment May 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. There is no timetable for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

