Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich spoke with reporters before Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium and blamed them for stirring up speculation about a potential trade of star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

“What’s gone on the last few days, especially the last 72 hours, really has been a media production more than anything else,” Bridich said. “It started with a couple of articles coming out of the East Coast -- MLB.com and another one on NewYorkPost.com. Since then, it’s really been mostly a media production.”

The first-year GM was referring to stories centering around comments by Tulowitzki’s agent, Paul Cohen, saying it would be “silly” to say a trade wasn’t a possibility and it “didn’t take a rocket scientist” to see why the Rockies might consider trading Tulowitzki as a way to start their rebuilding process.

Tulowitzki spoke with reporters Thursday (after speaking with Cohen) and denied that he had ever requested a trade by the Rockies.

“My hunch is that if we had a very different two weeks, and we had a record as we had in April, that we wouldn’t be talking about this at all, right now,” Bridich said. “Funny how none of this came up in April when we were playing very different baseball.”

The Rockies started the season 7-2 but have gone 5-18 since including 12 losses in their past 13 games after a 6-4 defeat at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-2, 9.56 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-0, 1.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler got off to a rough start in the first inning, throwing 39 pitches and serving up the homer to SS Jimmy Rollins. Butler (2-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Butler, who is 0-4 in his career against the Dodgers, also hit a batter. This was the third time this season Butler has faced the Dodgers.

--SS Daniel Descalso replaced the injured Troy Tulowitzki in the third inning and delivered with a bases-clearing double in the seventh off LHP Paco Rodriguez. Descalso, who went 2-for-3, also had a single in the ninth when the Rockies threatened to rally before RHP Juan Nicasio struck out 1B Wilin Rosario to wrap up the victory for Los Angeles.

--2B D.J. LeMahieu broke up LHP Clayton Kershaw’s shutout bid with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. It was the first RBI for LeMahieu since May 2 against the San Diego Padres.

--LF Charlie Blackmon has hit safely in nine of the past 11 games against the Dodgers, including nine in a row at Dodger Stadium. Blackmon finished by tying a season-high with three hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t give up. We had a chance at the end after spotting them six runs and with Kershaw (on the mound) you don’t think there’s much of a chance. Again, they showed some heart and some fight and gave us a chance to the very end.” -- Rockies interim manager Tom Runnells, after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left quad tightness) left the game May 15. He will be re-evaluated May 16.

--1B Justin Morneau (dizziness) left the May 13 game, and he didn’t play May 14-15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) left his May 13 start. X-rays were negative, and he received treatment May 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF/C Wilin Rosario

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs