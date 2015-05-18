Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Kyle Kendrick keeps giving the Rockies quality starts. However, his Colorado teammates aren’t doing their part to turn those effective performances into wins.

Kendrick threw seven solid innings Sunday at Dodger Stadium, allowing just one run on three hits. But his lone blip, a fourth-inning, two-out RBI single by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, was enough to tag Kendrick with a 1-0 loss.

“I was encouraged by Kyle’s performance today,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He kept us in there. We just couldn’t get him any runs.”

That came just five days after the 30-year-old right-hander, who joined the Rockies this year after spending eight seasons in Philadelphia, went seven innings and allowed two runs against the Los Angeles Angels but got a no-decision in the Rockies’ 5-2 defeat.

That marks seven straight starts without a victory for Kendrick (1-6), whose last victory was April 22 against the San Diego Padres. He has five losses and two no-decisions during that span.

“That’s just the breaks sometimes,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been solid the last couple times out, but he just hasn’t had any luck. He’s close to pulling through it.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-3, 3.53 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki missed his second straight game Sunday, but he is expected to return to the lineup Monday when the Rockies host the Phillies, manager Walt Weiss said. Tulowitzki left the Rockies’ Friday game against the Dodgers with tightness in his left quadriceps.

--RHP Brooks Brown struck out two in a one-inning rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4 due to shoulder woes.

--SS Daniel Descalso is getting hot. Filling in for the injured Troy Tulowitzki, Descalso had two of Colorado’s three hits Sunday. That gave him three straight multi-hit games. Before the weekend series, Descalso was just 3-for-35 (.086) over his first 23 games.

--OF Charlie Blackmon, shifted from center field to left Sunday, was ejected after striking out swinging to end the fifth inning. Blackmon, whose strikeout stranded runners on first and third and ended Colorado’s only real threat of the day, was angered by plate umpire Marty Foster’s strike zone.

--LF Corey Dickerson pinch-hit in the eighth inning and popped out. Dickerson left Friday night’s game against the Dodgers due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, then sat out Saturday.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was spotted doing light stretching and jogging out in the field before the game. De La Rosa pitched 7 1/3 strong innings Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Dodgers, but he left after experiencing groin pain. Manager Walt Weiss indicated the team is taking a wait-and-see attitude on whether De La Rosa will make his next start as scheduled.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It would have been nice to get out of here winning three in a row, but all things considered, we’re glad to be getting back home.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies lost 1-0 to the Dodgers on Sunday. The teams split the four-game series.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left quad tightness) left the game May 15, and he didn’t play May 16-17. He is expected to return to the lineup May 18.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) left the May 15 game, and he didn’t play May 16. He pinch-hit May 17.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (sore left groin) left his May 16 start due to the ailment. He is questionable for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) left his May 13 start. X-rays were negative, and he received treatment May 14. He is expected to make his next start May 18.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs