Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Kyle Kendrick has made back-to-back solid starts. The most recent was Sunday at Los Angeles, which means Kendrick is not scheduled to pitch against the Phillies, his former team, in the four-game series that began Monday.

And barring rain, Kendrick, 30, will not oppose the Rockies in a three-game series at Philadelphia that begins May 29.

“I wanted to pitch against these guys here and in Philly,” Kendrick said before the Rockies lost 4-3 to the Phillies. “I definitely wanted to pitch against these guys because it’s the old squad.”

Kendrick, 30, had spent his entire professional career in the Phillies organization and preferred to stay. But soon after the 2014 season, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. told Kendrick the Phillies wanted to go in a different direction and wanted to get younger.

“And then he signs Aaron Harang and Jerome Williams,” Kendrick said. “So I was like, (huh). Honestly, I think it’s just part of the game and they wanted some different faces. That’s the way it goes.”

The Rockies signed Kendrick to a one-year, $5.5 million contract on Feb. 4. They had doubts whether Jhoulys Chacin was going to come back from a shoulder injury -- the Rockies released him in late March -- and wanted to add a veteran to their young rotation.

“Just trying to give them some input, do anything I can to help,” Kendrick said. “Because I’ve been there. I‘m trying to pass on some stuff I learned from guys in Philly, from Roy (Halladay) and Cliff (Lee) and (Roy) Oswalt. I‘m just trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

The Phillies selected Kendrick in the seventh round of the 2003 draft. He went 74-68 with a 4.42 ERA for them in 226 games, 185 starts. This season, Kendrick is 1-5 with a 6.73 ERA in eight starts with Colorado. But he’s 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in his past two starts, both on the road last week at the Angels and Dodgers. Those two seven-inning starts cut Kendrick’s ERA from more than two runs from 8.70.

”My time in Philly was good,“ Kendrick said. ”I got used to Philly. I grew up there. So it was a little tough for me for a change. I understand the business side; that’s the way it goes.

“Would I have liked to come back? Yeah, why not? It’s the only place I know. But I was also excited to go somewhere else. These guys were interested, very interested. You always want to be somewhere you’re wanted. That was the main thing. Philly didn’t want me, and these guys wanted me. That’s the way it worked out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-3, 2.03 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 0-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 after missing the past two games with left quadriceps tightness. The injury occurred while running out a ground ball Friday at Los Angeles, causing him to leave the game. “I knew from the beginning, it wasn’t something serious,” he said. “I wouldn’t put myself and the team in jeopardy, if I didn’t feel good. I know myself better. When I was a little bit younger, I would have stayed in that game and risked myself. Now I took two extra days, and I‘m ready to go. I feel good about that, and that was the right way to deal with it.”

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) could be activated Wednesday, one day after he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. He was placed on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and made his first rehab appearance Friday. In that scoreless one-inning outing for Triple-A Albuquerque, Brown struck out two batters and threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes. In his second rehab outing Monday, Brown threw 26 pitches in two-thirds of an inning, while allowing three hits and three runs. The Rockies will evaluate Brown on Tuesday and decide whether to activate him the following day or give him more rehab work.

--C Nick Hundley was ejected by first base umpire Huntler Wendlestedt in the bottom of the eighth. It was the third time in his career he was ejected and first time since May 25, 2009. It was also the second straight game a Rockies player was ejected. CF Charlie Blackmon was tossed Sunday at Los Angeles by home plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing balls and strikes. Hundley flied out to end the eighth and began arguing with Wendlestedt and pointing at him. Hundley was upset when the second strike on his at-bat came on what he thought was a checked swing. Wendlestedt ruled otherwise, and Hundley reacted by brushing his hand in disgust toward Wendlestedt.

--RHP Jordan Lyles, who fell to 2-4 after taking the loss, gave up four runs in six innings on seven hits and two walks. It was the sixth time in eight starts Lyles has worked at least six innings. He lasted five innings on April 29 at Arizona and had to leave his last start at Anaheim last week after one inning when a line drive off the bat of Albert Pujols struck Lyles on his pitching hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we need to tighten up our approach with two strikes. You can’t miss your pitch when you get it early in the count.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies struck out 11 times Monday, setting a franchise record with their sixth consecutive game in double figures. They have struck out 87 times in that six-game span.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left quad tightness) left the game May 15, and he didn’t play May 16-17. He returned to the lineup May 18.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) left his May 13 start. X-rays were negative, and he received treatment May 14. He made his next start May 18.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15. He could be activated May 20, one day after he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. The Rockies will evaluate Brown on May 19 and decide whether to activate him the following day or give him more rehab work.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) left the May 15 game, and he didn’t play May 16. He pinch-hit May 17 and May 18.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (sore left groin) left his May 16 start due to the ailment. He is questionable for his next scheduled start.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs