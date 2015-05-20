Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Corey Dickerson on the 15-day disabled list, hoping the plantar fasciitis in his left heel will calm down with rest and ending for now the day-to-day uncertainty about whether he was able to play.

First baseman-outfielder Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Dickerson’s spot on the roster.

Dickerson said the plantar fasciitis arose in the final week of spring training. He was able to play but required rest and said stopping and starting was when his heel bothered him most. Dickerson did just that on the warning track Saturday night at Dodger Stadium when he pulled up quickly to let center fielder Charlie Blackmon make a catch.

“When I stopped on my toes, it felt like a tearing sensation, a burning, like somebody lit your heel on fire,” Dickerson said before the Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5.

Dickerson pinch hit on Sunday and Monday before the decision was made to put him on the disabled list. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s tough to play short-handed. He’s pinch hit, but the extent of it. I knew we were nearing a decision on Corey.”

In 33 games, Dickerson, who turns 26 on Friday, is hitting .306 with five doubles, two triples, five homers and 16 RBIs along with a .342 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage. Entering Tuesday, Dickerson ranked third in the National League in both home batting average (.389) and hitting with runners in scoring position (.462).

He has been able to play through the inflammation in his left heel, but after the injury flared up with that sudden stop on the warning track Saturday, Dickerson realizes the disabled list is now the best option.

“It’s time to let it rest,” he said. “I was spending five hours in the training room; I just don’t have the recovery that I should. I need to give it a break and let it heal to make it manageable again.”

There is no certainty that Dickerson will be ready to play when he is eligible to come off the disabled list June 3, but Weiss is hopeful that will be the case.

“It’s reasonable to think he’ll be ready by the end of the DL stint,” Weiss said.

Dickerson will wear a walking boot for two or three days and continue with treatments before resuming baseball activity.

“It’s going to kill me to not be playing,” he said. “But I can bring more to the team when it does heal. It’s so short -- in a month, we won’t remember it.”

A first baseman by trade, Paulsen can also play the corner outfield positions. In 36 games at Albuquerque this season, he is hitting .256 with three homers and 15 RBI, 34 strikeouts and 15 walks, a .340 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage. Paulsen, 27, made his major league debut last year when he had four stints with the Rockies and in 31 games hit .317 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Paulsen gives the Rockies a left-handed alternative to Wilin Rosario at first base. Regular first baseman Justin Morneau, a left-handed hitter, is on the seven-day concussion list and is not expected to be activated when he is eligible to return Saturday.

Weiss said Paulsen brings “versatility and thump from the left side.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez, 1-1, 10.57 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-4, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left heel) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--1B/OF Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and pinch hit a double in the eighth.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) returned to the Rockies after making his second rehab appearance Monday for Triple-A Albuquerque and could be activated Wednesday. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Walt Weiss said, “We haven’t made a determination on Brownie yet.”

--LHP Tyler Matzek was scratched from his second start Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque and will be held out of competition as he tries to overcome the horrendous control problems that have plagued him this season, led to his demotion from the Rockies and in large part are rooted in poor fastball command. Matzek was optioned by the Rockies on May 8, one day after he issued a career-high six walks in two innings and threw just 20 of 58 pitches for strikes. That left Matzek with 19 walks and 15 strikeouts in 22 innings in his five starts for the Rockies. In his first start for Albuquerque on May 13, Matzek worked one inning and gave up seven runs on one hit and seven walks with two strikeouts and one hit batter. He left after facing four batters in the second and threw just 22 of 54 pitches for strikes. Matzek, 24, who signed for what was then a franchise-record $3.9 million after being the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, had some extreme control problems in the low minors, but overcame them to reach the big leagues last season on June 11. He went 6-11 with a 4.05 ERA for the Rockies last year in 20 games, 19 starts, but went 4-2 with a 1.55 ERA in his final six starts with 14 walks and 38 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the seventh that gave the Rockies a short-lived 5-3 lead and a walk. It was just his third walk of the season and his first since April 27, ending a streak of 14 consecutive games without a walk, which tied his career-high. The last time Tulowitzki went 14 consecutive games without a walk was during his rookie season from Aug. 10-24, 2007.

--RHP Scott Oberg came on for his 15th career outing after Boone Logan blew a save in the eighth and with one out and the bases loaded got Carlos Ruiz to ground into an inning-ending double play. Rookie Oberg, 25, has a deceptive 6.00 ERA. He has been scored upon in four outings, surrendering five homers and eight earned runs in those games. But Oberg has three walks and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings and has stranded 11 of 12 inherited runners. Catcher Nick Hundley said, “His ERA hasn’t been great so far, but man, that guy’s a warrior. He’s way, way more mature than his time in the big leagues or his age. He’s got an unbelievable look in his eye when he’s in the game to go along with just a tremendous four-pitch mix. The sky’s the limit for Scott Oberg.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a rough go. But that’s why you try and enjoy this win as long as you can and hopefully this turns into something good.” -- Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki, after a win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left quad tightness) left the game May 15, and he didn’t play May 16-17. He returned to the lineup May 18.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) left his May 13 start. X-rays were negative, and he received treatment May 14. He made his next start May 18.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (sore left groin) left his May 16 start due to the ailment. He is questionable for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15. The Rockies will evaluate Brown on May 19 and decide whether to activate him May 20 or give him more rehab work.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

