Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- An alarming strikeout rate finally led to outfielder Drew Stubbs being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Colorado Rockies recalled outfielder Brandon Barnes from that team to take his place on the roster.

Stubbs, 30, was 6-for-51 (.118) in 24 games with two homers, five RBIs and 31 strikeouts. He averaged one strikeout every three at-bats before this season, but his contact problems worsened in spring training when he struck out 25 times in 50 at-bats and then went 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts to start the season before hitting a home run on his second at-bat May 1 at San Diego off Ian Kennedy.

With more than five years of service time, Drew, who is making $5.825 million this season, had to agree to the assignment.

“It’s a situation where we felt like Drew just needed to get away from the heat of the major league stage so he can go down and work on some things,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies lost 4-2 to the Phillies. “He was in full agreement, was very professional about it. He understands and wants to go down there and get right, get back to doing what he did for us a year ago. He’s a very talented player.”

The Rockies acquired Stubbs from Cleveland for reliever Josh Outman in December 2013. Last season, Stubbs hit .289 in 132 games for the Rockies with 15 homers, 43 RBIs, 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts and 136 strikeouts in 388 at-bats.

Asked about Stubbs’ increased strikeout rate this season, manager Walt Weiss said, “I think it’s more tied to his rhythm and timing than anything mechanical.”

A scout watching the series with the Phillies at Coors Field said Stubbs’ front foot is in the air when he swings rather than hitting the ground just before doing so.

Barnes, who flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh Tuesday and stayed in the game, was hitting .205 (48-for-132) with five homers, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 33 games at Albuquerque. He had a .266 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage. Barnes’ average had fallen from .239 as he had five hits in his past 40 at-bats before being recalled. He was optioned at the end of spring training after spending the 2014 season with the Rockies and hitting .257 in 132 games with eight homers and 27 RBIs.

“He brings a ton of energy and the ability to play all three outfield spots,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He brings athleticism. He’s struggled lately at the Triple-A level. He got off to a nice start but he’s been struggling but we feel like we know him well and know what he brings.”

Barnes said getting demoted at the end of spring training was difficult. “I think I was more upset about having to move my family out of Denver for a little while and just not being with my guys,” he said. “These are the guys I bled with, I sweated with and lived with last year.”

Barnes began using a leg kick in spring training to take advantage of his athleticism but then made a change in his approach.

”The leg kick was becoming inconsistent,“ Barnes said. ”It started off really great. I felt great in spring training, felt great at the beginning of the season. A couple weeks into the season, I couldn’t find where I was landing. So we kind of modified it into a toe tap to where I‘m able to stay close to the ground and know where I‘m going to step.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-3, 5.02 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-2, 6.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Drew Stubbs, 30, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He had the right to refuse the assignment with at least five years of service time but accepted the option. In 24 games with the Rockies, Stubbs, who began the season hitless in 21 at-bats, hit .118 (6-for-51) with two homers and five RBI and 31 strikeouts. He has always had a high strikeout rate -- one every three at-bats in his career, entering this season -- but it became egregious this year, starting in spring training when he had 25 strikeouts in 50 at-bats.

--OF Brandon Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. In 33 games there, Barnes was hitting .205 (48-for-132) with five homers, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He had a .266 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage. Barnes’ average had fallen from .239 as he had five hits in his past 40 at-bats before being recalled. He was optioned at the end of spring training after spending the 2014 season with the Rockies and hitting .257 in 132 games with eight homers and 27 RBIs. Barnes flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh Wednesday night and stayed in the game in center field.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) will make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday at Round Rock. Manager Walt Weiss has been able to use Brown as a multi-inning reliever, and on Thursday Brown will pitch in portions of two innings to prepare for that role. He will return to the Rockies on Friday and could be activated Saturday when the Rockies are scheduled to play a doubleheader with the Giants.

--RHP Eddie Butler allowed six hits and four runs, two earned, in three innings with two walks, one intentional, and two strikeouts. He retired the first two batters he faced on 11 pitches but ended up throwing 43 pitches, 24 strikes in the first when his throwing error helped the Phillies score two unearned runs, and ended up throwing 77 pitches, 46 strikes. He has pitched four or fewer innings in three of his past four outings and has lost four straight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I bounced off the mound pretty quick, grabbed the ball barehanded. I figured he was farther down the line. I didn’t get my head around to see where he was, and I didn’t hear anything if I had time or not. I didn’t want to airmail it; I figured bouncing it was a better option. I went back and looked at the video. I clearly had a lot of time, and I could have set myself and made a good throw.” -- Rockies RHP Eddie Butler, whose throwing error helped the Phillies score two unearned runs in a loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen