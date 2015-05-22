Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Christian Bergman threw 11 pitches while retiring the two batters for Colorado in a game vs. Philadelphia on Thursday, picking up the victory when the Rockies scored twice in their half of the inning.

Bergman, who threw a light bullpen session in the ninth inning Wednesday, was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth when manager Walt Weiss opted to go for more offense, but Bergman remains the likely starter for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants.

“I don’t know anything about Saturday, but I‘m ready to go if they need me,” Bergman said after the Rockies’ eventual 7-3 win over the Phillies.

Bergman’s primary role has been long relief this season. In 10 games, including one start, he is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA. Before Thursday, he had not pitched since May 13 at Anaheim. After starter Jordan Lyles was hit on his pitching hand with a line drive in the first inning and had to leave the game after that inning, Bergman came on and 5 1/3 innings -- just the sort of length the Rockies would be ecstatic with Saturday -- and allowed three hits and one run.

Weiss declined to officially announce his starter for the second game of the doubleheader Saturday, saying it was a topic that was about to be discussed with his staff.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong (2-2, 5.31 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-5, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado, who had one hit in his past 15 at-bats with six strikeouts, was not in the lineup after starting 23 straight games. That tailspin had dropped Arenado’s average to .265. Manager Walt Weiss, knowing how much Arenado likes to play and how he never wants to rest said, “He’ll be mad at me. I trust my eyes on this one. He’s grinding. Everybody has a period of time where they’re getting beat up in this game, in this league. It’s my job as a manager to let them catch their breath for the day sometimes. I know for me when I played -- I was similar to Nolan, I never wanted a day off when I got one. But then it helps slow the game down sometimes; you realize when you watch it from here (the dugout), it’s not as tough as you’re making it. Sometimes it helps simplify the game.” Arenado did come off the bench to pinch hit in the seventh and drove in a run with a single and then stayed in the game at third base.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw 108 pitches, 63 strikes, in 4 1/3 innings while allowing three runs but did manage five strikeouts. That gave him 774 strikeouts with the Rockies, a franchise record and one more than Ubaldo Jimenez, who had been the franchise leader. “It’s always good when you break a record,” De La Rosa said, “and Ubaldo’s a good buddy of mine.”

--1B Justin Morneau is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday, but more time is needed. “I‘m not going to say it’s going to be a whole lot longer than that, but he’s not going to be in the lineup in two days,” manager Walt Weiss said. Morneau was placed on the concussion disabled list Saturday retroactive one day with a cervical strain and concussion symptoms, the result of a diving play he made in a game at Anaheim on May 13. In Morneau’s absence, the Rockies have been starting Wilin Rosario, a right-handed hitter, at first base. They also recalled Ben Paulsen, a left-handed hitting first baseman, on Tuesday.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) will make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday at Round Rock and pitch in more than inning. Part of Brown’s value is manager Walt Weiss has been able to use him as s a multi-inning reliever, hence the plan for Brown to pitch in portions of two innings to prepare for that role. He will return to the Rockies on Friday and could be activated Saturday. Weiss said “Saturday is a target date” for Brown to return to the active roster “if all goes well.”

--LF Brandon Barnes, who was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, went 4-for-4 in his first start of the season for the Rockies. It was his second career game with at least four hits. He went 5-for-5 on July 19, 2013, against Seattle while playing for Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a bad outing for me. I‘m glad we won. That’s the most important thing. They say when you can’t throw strikes, you’re going to make a lot of mistakes. That happened today.” -- Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa after a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen