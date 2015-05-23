Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- David Hale will make his Colorado Rockies debut and start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the San Francisco Giants. Clubs are allowed to carry one additional player on the roster for a doubleheader, and Hale will be that 26th player for the Rockies.

Manager Walt Weiss said a couple days ago, the Rockies weren’t sure whether Hale or Christian Bergman would be the starter Saturday. Toward the end of Tuesday night’s game, Bergman threw a light bullpen session, rather than one that was full bore. On Wednesday, he faced two Philadelphia batters in the fifth in relief of starter Jorge De La Rosa and retired them on 11 pitches. Bergman has primarily pitched in long relief for the Rockies this season.

”Bergie’s done a great job in that role,“ manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies lost 11-8 to the Giants. ”He’s been very valuable in that role. So we’ll keep him in it.

“I think the fact that he pitched yesterday and (warmed up) the day before, that tilted the scales for us. They could have gone either-or. Both can pitch in similar roles, but David’s going to be the starter.”

The Rockies acquired Hale, 27, from the Atlanta Braves along with reliever Gus Schlosser in January for minor league catchers Jose Briceno and Chris O‘Dowd, whose father, Dan, formerly was Colorado’s general manager.

Hale spent the entire 2014 season with the Braves, beginning the season in their rotation and moving to the bullpen after four starts. He went 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in those starts. In relief, he was 2-4 with a 3.81 ERA in 39 games.

Hale was a candidate for the Rockies’ Opening Day rotation. He suffered a left oblique strain late in spring training and began the season on Colorado’s 15-day disabled list. On April 27, Hale was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque where he is 0-2 with a 6.93 ERA in five starts with 13 walks and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. In his most recent start May 17, Hale pitched six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts while throwing 56 of 95 pitches for strikes.

“He’s worked his way back,” Weiss said. “He’s basically had his spring training down there in Albuquerque. We liked David all winter. We went out and got him. We like the arm. We like the stuff. We feel like he’s progressing down there.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 3-3, 3.72 ERA) at Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.53 ERA); Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 1-0, 3.27 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) made his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night at Round Rock. Some of Brown’s value is tied to his ability to pitch multiple innings, so the Rockies wanted him to pitch in parts of two innings Thursday. He allowed one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 scoreless innings while throwing 30 pitches, 18 strikes. Brown said his shoulder felt the best it has Thursday since soreness set in and forced him to the disabled list. “I‘m ready to go now,” he said. “I‘m ready to pitch in a game that matters.” Brown, who last pitched for the Rockies on May 3, is expected to be activated for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

--OF Brandon Barnes, in his first start of the season Thursday, went 4-for-4. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the fourth time a Rockies player has had at least four hits while registering a hit in every at-bat in his first start of the season. The others -- all of whom were 4-for-4 -- are Jayhawk Owens (1995), Derrick Gibson (1998 in his major league debut) and Todd Helton (2004).

--RHP Kyle Kendrick lost his sixth straight decision over eighth outings, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings. His only win of the season came on Opening Day at Milwaukee on April 6. Overall, he’s 1-6 with a 6.58 ERA. But he has worked at least six innings in three consecutive starts, allowing seven earned runs in 20 1/3 innings in those games for a 3.10 ERA. Kendrick said, “I don’t like losing. But my job is to put us in position to win. The last three times out it’s been better and hopefully we get on a winning roll.”

--LHP Ken Roberts, making his eighth career appearance, gave up four hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning, ending his scoreless streak at 6 1/3 innings and elevating his ERA from 2.16 to 5.00. Roberts had allowed two runs in his previous seven outings, both in his second career outing May 6 against Arizona.

--3B Nolan Arenado was due to bat in the ninth after the 1 hour, 44 minute rain delay, but was lifted for a pinch hitter. He aggravated his back on several diving plays, but said it was something he has felt before. The Rockies training staff felt it was best to give Arenado treatment and not send him back in a game the Rockies were losing 11-5 when play was halted. Having done this before on diving plays, Arenado was not worried and said he would be able to play Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had good fastball command. He was going back and forth, in and out. He had a pretty good breaking ball, but his fastball command was the key.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen