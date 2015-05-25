Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jordan Lyles left his start in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with a sprained big left toe. It’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for his next scheduled start on Friday at Philadelphia.

“As far as the status of his next start, we’re not sure yet,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies beat the Giants 11-2. “There are some things that have to happen in between starts. He has to be able to throw his side (session). So those are determining factors.”

Lyles, who was walking gingerly on Sunday, said, “I just overextended my big toe, and something popped. Hopefully, I can be out there next start. I‘m going to try my best like I did with my hand.”

He was hit on his pitching hand with an Albert Pujols line drive in the first inning on May 13. The hand began swelling immediately, but Lyles finished the inning before leaving the game. He was able to make his next start on schedule on May 18.

If Lyles is unable to make his next start, David Hale would replace him. Added to the roster as the 26th man on Saturday, Hale started the second game of the doubleheader and allowed three runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings.

Weiss and head trainer Keith Dugger twice visited Lyles on the mound in the fourth inning after he sprained his toe, watched him throw a few warm-up pitches and left. They came back again in the fifth after Lyles hit Joe Panik with a pitch, and this time decided to pull Lyles from the game. He was diagnosed with a sprained toe but will undergo more tests.

“He was throwing the ball well to start but noticeably different after that,” Weiss said. “It got to the point where we thought he was spinning off of it when he tried to protect his landing foot.”

Lyles held the Giants hitless for three innings. He gave up a single to start the fourth, followed by a double-play grounder but was then hit hard while yielding four straight singles and three runs.

“It wasn’t the biggest of differences, maybe a little bit hesitation,” Lyles said when asked about the effects of the injury. “Maybe it was not the same, but still, I made some pitches that weren’t my best -- maybe not with the same intensity or conviction as the first couple of innings.”

Hale was a candidate for the Rockies’ Opening Day rotation until he strained his left oblique late in spring training and ended up starting the season on the disabled list. The Rockies acquired him from Atlanta in the offseason in a four-player trade.

”We were excited about getting him this winter,“ Weiss said. ”He comes from a very pitching-rich organization. We liked the weapons, the two-seamer and changeup in particular. That’s why he was a guy that we targeted. We liked him this spring. From day one, we watched him throw bullpens and we’re like, ‘This profiles for us.’

“He confirmed some of those feelings last night. It was a great performance and that was a tough assignment, parachuting in and performing like he did. That’s encouraging.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-5, 4.38 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-4, 6.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki pinch-hit in the eighth inning of the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, struck out but reached a milestone. He played in his 1,000th major league game. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s done it at a very high level, too, which is even more difficult. I tell people that baseball’s a simple game, but it’s very difficult to play it well for a long time. And that’s what he’s in the midst of doing. He’s still in the prime of his career.” The Rockies drafted Tulowitzki, 30, seventh overall in the 2005 draft, and he made his major league debut on Aug. 30, 2006. Weiss said. “I think guys that have been in the game understand how golden every day is, every year is. And to stick around and play at the highest level really is truly special.”

--1B Justin Morneau has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since May 15. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He continues to improve but this is very delicate given his history.” Morneau suffered a concussion during the 2010 season and showed concussions symptoms in the final week of the 2011 season. “We’re going to be very, very cautious,” Weiss said. “I can’t imagine the thoughts that Mo’s having to deal with because of the history. We’re confident that he’ll be OK. But I think it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

--RHP Chad Bettis pitched 8 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Rockies starter this year. He took a shut out into the ninth when he allowed four of the six hits he yielded, walked two and had a career-high seven strikeouts. He won his second career game and first as a starter. His other win came Sept. 16, 2013, against St. Louis. His start was the longest by a Rockies pitcher since Tyler Matzek pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout on Sept. 5, 2014, at Coors Field against San Diego.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle. He tied his career high with four hits. It’s the fifth time he has accomplished that feat, the last coming on Aug. 22, 2014. He tied his career highs with four RBIs and three runs. Arenado has had four four-RBI games, the most recent this season on April 6 at Milwaukee. This was his fifth three-run game, the last also being on April 6 at Milwaukee. Arenado came into the game with three hits in his previous 27 at-bats and five in his previous 35 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These days I‘m just trying to get some hits and hit the ball hard. It’s been a rough couple weeks. It’s nice to be able to contribute, and that’s my concern.” -- Giants 3B Nolan Arenado, who had four hits and four RBIs Sunday. He entered the game with three hits in his past 27 at-bats and a season-low .257 average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained big left toe) left his start May 23. It’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for his next scheduled start on May 29.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen