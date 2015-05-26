Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Colorado Rockies’ offense received a spark from an unexpected source during the past week.

Outfielder Brandon Barnes hit just .205 at Triple-A Albuquerque, but proving that minor league stats often can be deceiving, the 29-year old outfielder has been red hot since being recalled.

“Barnesy has been a shot of energy for us, always is,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Barnes batted .529 in his first seven games after rejoining Colorado. He went 1-for-4 with a double Monday in the Rockies’ 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He also contributed a sensational catch, lunging into the stands to catch Brandon Phillips’ foul pop in the second inning.

“This team’s full of really good defense,” Barnes said. “I‘m just trying to do my part.”

After batting .257 in 132 games for Colorado last season, Barnes didn’t tinker much with his swing in the offseason, then labored through spring training, batting just .229.

Barnes was recalled when Drew Stubbs was optioned Wednesday. It is a small sample size, but indications are that Barnes made the most of his time in the minors.

“It’s tough being down there, especially for a guy like Barnes who’s been a big-leaguer,” Weiss said. “The Triple-A schedule and the environment can be a grind for guys. When they get back here, it can be a shot in the arm for them, too.”

Barnes was a valuable bat off the bench for Colorado in 2014, hitting .279 with four doubles, three triples, two homers and five RBIs in 61 at-bats as a pinch hitter.

“He’s excited to be back,” Weiss said. “That showed right away. He’s made an impact. He feels like he’s home again.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-25

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-6, 6.51 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-1. 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki, who was rested Monday, pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out. While he hasn’t homered since April 25, Tulowitzki is showing signs of heating up at the plate. He hit a bases-loaded, two-run single Sunday. “He shot the ball to the big part of the field, so that’s a good sign,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Look at his track record. He’s going to come around. He’ll be right there at the end of the season.” Tulowitzki is hitting .274 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 40 games.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez was scratched from the starting lineup Monday due to an illness. Gonzalez hit safely in nine of his past 12 games, going 11-for-45 (.244) with two homers, seven RBIs and eight walks in that stretch. His illness came at an inopportune time for the Rockies. Gonzalez is batting .375 in his career against Reds RHP Jason Marquis. “He’s feeling better,” manager Walt Weiss said following Monday’s game. “He’s a little less green.”

--RHP Jordan Lyles is dealing with a sprained left big toe, and it is uncertain if he will make his next scheduled start Friday in Philadelphia. “He’s doing well,” said manager Walt Weiss, who added it would be another day or two before a decision is made on Lyle’s status. Lyles is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts.

--RHP Eddie Butler labored through a 25-pitch first inning Monday, but he was more efficient over the next five frames. After combining to throw 160 pitches in his previous two starts totaling 5 2/3 innings, Butler required 82 pitches to get through six innings Monday, allowing four runs and nine hits, including two homers. “The big thing for him is commanding the fastball,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Being in good counts is paramount for him.”

--3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. He also tumbled into the stands while making a spectacular catch on PH Skip Schumaker’s pop fly in the eighth. “When I get a chance to drive in runs, I need to take advantage of it,” Arenado said. “I‘m just trying to do my part.” He has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since April 22-24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He plays with reckless abandon. That’s who he is.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on 3B Nolan Arenado, who fell into the stands while making a catch Monday in the Rockies’ 5-4 win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (illness) did not play May 25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained big left toe) left his start May 23. It is uncertain whether he will be ready for his next scheduled start on May 29.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Brooks Brown

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen