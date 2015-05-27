Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Colorado Rockies were forced to make a last-minute change in their rotation prior to Tuesday night’s game in Cincinnati, when scheduled starter Jorge De La Rosa was scratched due to a cut on his left middle finger.

Left-hander Chris Rusin was summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque in time to start against the Reds, who were riding a nine-game losing streak, their longest since 1998.

Rusin delivered a bullpen-saving performance on Tuesday, giving up just one run and four hits through seven innings. He walked four and fanned five on 90 pitches in a 2-1 loss to the Reds.

“It’s a confidence booster,” Rusin said. “I’ve been throwing well in Triple-A, but not like this. I hadn’t been getting past the sixth. To get into the seventh inning was a confidence boost.”

Rusin was facing Cincinnati for the third time in his career and pitching barely an hour’s drive from the University of Kentucky where he starred.

He stranded runners at first and third in the first inning when catcher Brayan Pena lined to first for the third out, and mostly cruised from there.

“Rusin was outstanding,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He had a good fastball with late movement. His secondary stuff was good. He was in control all the way.”

Colorado felt fortunate to have Rusin, someone with big-league experience, at the ready. Rusin has made 20 big-league starts, including two against the Reds.

“He’s a major leaguer,” said Weiss. “He has a little history with (the Reds), playing in the same division when he was with the Cubs. That can work either way. We feel comfortable giving him the ball.”

Colorado’s rotation already was in flux with right-hander Jordan Lyles dealing with a sprained left toe and questionable for his next scheduled start on Friday in Philadelphia.

De La Rosa’s injury isn’t deemed serious. He should be ready for his next turn.

“We felt like he needed a few more days,” Weiss said. “We’ll push him back a few more days.”

To make room for Rusin, the Rockies optioned left-hander Yohan Flande to Triple-A. Flande, 29, made three appearances for the Rockies since being recalled on May 14, going 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA.

Rusin, 28, is no stranger to the major leagues. He made 24 appearances, including 20 starts, in three seasons with the Cubs.

He is in his first season with Colorado after being claimed on waivers in September. This will be his second stint with the club after being added as the 26th man in the second game of the May 6 doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Rusin made seven appearances, six starts for Albuquerque this season, posting a 3-2 record with a 6.29 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-6, 6.58 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday with a cut on his left middle finger. “We felt like he needed a few more days,” Weiss said. “We’ll push him back a few more days.” De La Rosa was 1-2 with a 6.51 ERA in six starts this season for Colorado.

--LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. The 29-year-old made three appearances for the Rockies since being recalled on May 14, going 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA. Flande has a 5-0 record and 1.36 ERA in six starts at Double-A this season, allowing 27 hits and six earned runs in 39.2 innings.

--LHP Chris Rusin was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to make an emergency start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park when left-hander Jorge De La Rosa was scratched due to a cut on his left middle finger. Facing Cincinnati for the third time in his career, Rusin delivered a bullpen-saving performance, allowing one run and four hits through seven innings. He walked four and fanned five.

--C Nick Hundley homered Tuesday for the third time in seven games. His fifth homer this season came on a 1-2 pitch from Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen and sailed 416 feet to left field. Hundley had two of the Rockies’ four hits on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Rockies’ lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous day’s game due to illness. “He didn’t look good yesterday,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. Colorado defeated the Reds, 5-4, on Monday without Gonzalez and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who didn’t start but pinch-hit. Gonzalez has hit safely in 9 of his past 13 games, going 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

--RHP Jordan Lyles has been dealing with a sprained left big toe and it’s uncertain if he’ll make his next scheduled start on Friday in Philadelphia. Lyles is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts. “We don’t feel like it’s a DL situation,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “We might need to make an adjustment on his (next) start. We’re still monitoring him. We’re not overly concerned.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Rusin was outstanding. He had a good fastball with late movement. His secondary stuff was good. He was in control all the way.”-- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on LHP Chris Rusin after an emergency start Tuesday, a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained big left toe) left his start May 23. He is unlikely to make his next scheduled start on May 29 and could be pushed back to May 31 or later.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left middle finger) was scratched from his scheduled start May 26. De La Rosa is expected to make his next start.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen