Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Entering this season, Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki had hit 176 homers in his nine years in the major leagues. He had topped 20 six times, with a high of 32 in 2009.

The four-time All-Star began Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with exactly two in his first 43 games.

Then, he doubled his total, hitting solo homers off Phillies ace Cole Hamels in the first and third innings, part of a 4-for-4 night.

“I hadn’t been myself all season,” said Tulowitzki, who raised his average from .266 to .285. “That’s why I keep working, because I know I can turn it around.”

That he did it against Hamels is something of a surprise, seeing as Tulowitzki began the night just 2-for-12 in his career against him. But he hit two fastballs from the left-hander for his homers, an 0-1 offering in the first and a 1-2 delivery in the third.

“I know somewhere in there there’s a good player,” Tulowitzki said. “I’ve just got to keep working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa 1-2, 6.51 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-4, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, Saturday’s starter, was scratched from his scheduled outing Tuesday in Cincinnati due to a cut on his left middle finger. He did not figure in the decision in his last start, May 21 against Philadelphia, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in his last three starts against the Phillies, 2-4 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against them.

--RHP Chad Bettis pitched six perfect innings and 7 1/3 no-hit innings Friday against Philadelphia, and ended up combining with John Axford on a two-hitter in a 4-1 Rockies victory. Bettis, making just his fourth start since being recalled from the minors on May 14, struck out seven without walking a batter to improve to 2-0. Manager Walt Weiss said Bettis “followed the same formula” he had in his previous start, when he worked 8 1/3 innings in an 11-2 victory over San Francisco, in that he was able to command his fastball and mix in his secondary pitches. “That makes it tough on the hitter when you can do that,” Weiss said. Bettis, who earned the first road victory of his big-league career, also had the start against the Giants in the back of his mind. “I wanted to keep going forward and keep pushing it into this game,” he said.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 4-for-4 with two solo homers Friday against Philadelphia. It was the 11th two-homer game of his career, and the first since July 9, 2014, against San Diego. Before Friday he only had two homers in his first 43 games, and his average stood at .266. “I know somewhere in there there’s a good player,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep working.”

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-4 Friday and saw his team-high 10-game hitting streak come to an end. LeMahieu hit .405 during his streak, raising his average to .338, third-best in the National League.

--1B Ben Paulsen hit a two-run homer off reliever Luis Garcia in his only at-bat Friday against Philadelphia, after entering the game as a defensive replacement. Paulsen has hit safely in nine of the 11 games in which he has appeared since being recalled from the minors on May 19, batting at a .371 clip in that stretch.

--1B Justin Morneau went on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He had been on the seven-day concussion list since May 15 with a cervical strain and concussion symptoms.

--OF David Dahl, the Rockies’ top prospect according to Baseball America, suffered a lacerated spleen when he collided with a teammate while pursuing a bloop to short center field in a game between Double-A New Britain and Altoona on Thursday. Dahl underwent surgery and Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported he will miss the rest of the season. The Rockies gave no timetable for his return in a statement issued Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s coming off his best outing, and he topped even that one.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Chad Bettis after a win over Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26. He plans to play catch during the May 29-31 series at Philadelphia.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left middle finger) was scratched from his scheduled start May 26. He is expected to start May 30 at Philadelphia.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained big left toe) left his start May 23. He is expected to start May 31 at Philadelphia.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15 and was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen