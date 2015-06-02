Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jordan Lyles took a chance Sunday, and he now faces the possibility of surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left big toe.

The Colorado Rockies right-hander originally sprained the toe in the fourth inning of a May 23 start against the San Francisco Giants when he spun on the foot while completing a pitch to Hunter Pence.

The Rockies pushed Lyles’ next start back two days until Sunday at Philadelphia. In the second inning, Lyles had to spin around and dodge a Cody Asche comebacker. That movement aggravated Lyles’ injured toe, and the Rockies placed him on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

“We think he’s going to need a little time this time around,” manager Walt Weiss said Monday before the Rockies lost 11-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Not sure exactly how long, but long enough to put him on the DL.”

Lyles was told there was a risk of further injury to the toe Sunday, most likely on an involuntary action such as running to cover first base or getting out of the way of a ball. Regardless, he opted to take the mound against the Phillies, only to be forced from the game after 1 1/3 innings by Asche’s single.

“My biggest concern (Sunday) was to work towards home plate and not spin off,” Lyles said. “We were doing a good job, and then I had to get out of the way.”

Lyles will be examined Tuesday by Dr. Joshua Metzl, a foot and ankle specialist, to determine whether the toe will heal on its own or if surgery will be necessary to repair a torn ligament. A sprain is a tear, and the Rockies are saying Lyles has a big sprain or big tear in the ligament.

Sunday was the third time in 10 starts this season that Lyles exited due to an injury. In addition to his May 23 outing against the Giants, Lyles pitched one inning against the Angels in Anaheim on May 13. He was struck on the back of his pitching hand by a line drive hit by Albert Pujols. That turned into the final out of the inning when the ball went off Lyles’ hand to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who threw Pujols out.

Lyles’ hand immediately began to swell. He did not return for the second inning but was able to make his next start on schedule.

Lyles missed 54 games last year when he broke his left (non-pitching) hand on a tag play at the plate on June 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Dodgers (RHP Juan Nicasio, 1-1, 1.29 ERA; and RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.48 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-2, 6.51 ERA; and RHP David Hale, 1-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He originally sustained the injury in a start May 23 and had to leave the game in the fourth inning. His next start was pushed back two days to Sunday at Philadelphia to give Lyles more chance to heal. While trying to get out of the way of a comebacker hit by the Phillies’ Cody Asche in the second inning, Lyles aggravated the injury. A sprain is a tear, and the Rockies are saying Lyles has a big sprain or big tear in a toe ligament. The team said Lyles would be examined Tuesday by the Rockies’ foot and ankle specialist to determine whether he will need surgery on the torn ligament or if the toe will heal on its own.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and made his 2015 Rockies debut but pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings Monday. He spent the entire 2014 season with the Rockies and went 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in 54 games after they selected him from the Yankees in the December 2013 Rule 5 draft. Kahnle was optioned to Albuquerque in the waning days of spring training and went 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 17 relief appearances. Manager Walt Weiss said, “With a 10-game homestand and a doubleheader coming up (Tuesday), we felt like we needed another arm in the bullpen. We will probably ease Tommy in, but he showed last year that he was pretty versatile. He went multiple innings at times. He pitched late in games at times, to try and preserve leads. He pretty much did it all.”

--RHP David Hale joined the Rockies and will be the 26th player on their roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader. He will start the second game and fill a familiar role. The Rockies added Hale as the 26th man on their roster on May 23 and started him in the second game of a doubleheader against the Giants. Hale allowed three runs, two earned, and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and two strikeouts and was the winning pitcher in a 5-3 victory.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game, facing Corey Dickerson and Michael McKenry. The Rockies will see how Hawkins checks out Tuesday, and all is well, he could begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Hawkins has been on the 15-day disabled since April 22. He began the season as the Rockies’ closer but blew two of his first three save opportunities and lost that role to RHP Adam Ottavino, who subsequently sustained a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Hawkins made two rehab appearances May 15 and 17 with Triple-A Albuquerque and had a 10.80 ERA before the rehab assignment was halted.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed 10 hits, tying his season-high, and six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Dodgers. He gave up solo homers in the second to Andre Ethier and Jimmy Rollins. In 66 innings, Kendrick has yielded 15 homers, tied with San Diego’s James Shields for the most allowed in the majors. Nine of the homers Kendrick allowed came with the bases empty. The other six came with one runner on base.

--LHP Christian Friedrich relieved RHP Kyle Kendrick with two runners aboard and the Dodgers leading 4-2 in the sixth. 2B Howie Kendrick, the first batter Friedrich faced, hit a three-run homer to give the Dodgers a five-run cushion. It was the first homer Friedrich allowed in 33 2/3 innings as a reliever and the first homer he surrendered since June 26, 2014, at Milwaukee, ending a homerless streak of 38 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was pretty good. I felt like he really didn’t give in. Pitched ahead in the count most of the time. He’s just got good stuff, and he rarely leaves it over the plate. He doesn’t always get you out the way he meant to get you out. He just finds a way to make you miss the barrel.” -- Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon, on Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who led Los Angeles to an 11-4 win over Colorado on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was scratched from scheduled starts May 26 and May 30. He is scheduled to start a game in the June 1 doubleheader.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will be examined June 2 to determine if he will need surgery.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1, and he might start a new rehab assignment in early June.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen