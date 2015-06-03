Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After the Rockies complete their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Colorado will not play another National League West foe until June 23 when the Arizona Diamondbacks come to Coors Field.

The Rockies beat the Dodgers 6-3 in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader but were denied a sweep when Alex Guerrero hit a grand slam in the ninth to give the Dodgers a 9-8 win when they were down to their last strike in the nightcap.

The Rockies are 12-21 against the NL West this season, so improvement against their NL West rivals is imperative. However, the Rockies are also are just 9-15 at Coors Field while going 14-13 on the road.

”I think it’s probably more important that we start establishing some things at home,“ manager Walt Weiss said before the doubleheader, ”because we’re going to be out of our division in the near future. The first couple months, it seems like that’s all we’ve done is play in our division.

“We need to establish some success here at home. That’s part of our formula. We need to get back to being dominant at home. For whatever reason, we haven’t done that this year.”

The Rockies, who are in their 23rd season, have had just one winning record on the road. And that was by the slimmest of margins when they went 41-40 in 2009. Last season, the Rockies’ 21-60 road record was the worst in franchise history.

Tuesday’s doubleheader resulted from a rainout on May 9. Unusually wet weather this spring also caused the Rockies to get rained out against the Giants on April 26, resulting in a May 23 doubleheader that the clubs split as part of a four-game series that included more than seven hours of rain delays.

Asked whether the bad weather may have contributed to the Rockies’ troubles at home, Weiss said, “I think that may have been a factor, but the bottom line is we haven’t won games at home. We need to. We could go on and talk about a lot of different things and why that’s happened. The bottom line is we just got to find ways to win games at home.”

After concluding their series with the Dodgers, the Rockies continue their homestand with three-game series against the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 3-1, 1.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-0, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale was added to the Rockies’ roster as the 26th player during a doubleheader for the second time this season. He started the nightcap against the Dodgers, and he gave up four runs in six innings, all the runs scoring on three homers -- solo shots by Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson and a two-run blast by Adrian Gonzalez. Hale was also the 26th player on the roster when he made his Rockies debut by starting against the Giants in the second game of a May 23 doubleheader. He was the winning pitcher in that game when he allowed three runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings in Colorado’s 5-3 victory.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki, who didn’t play in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, hit a two-run homer in the seventh that gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead over the Dodgers in the nightcap. They added another run in that inning only to lose 9-8 when Alex Guerrero hit a grand slam in the ninth. Tulowitzki had just four homers in 176 plate appearances this season when he came to the plate in the seventh and connected against RHP Yimi Garcia.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa worked six innings for just the second time in seven starts this season in the first game. Both those outings were against the Dodgers. He pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings against them on May 16 at Los Angeles, allowing two hits and no runs in a 7-1 win. De La Rosa’s effort in the first game of Tuesday’s enabled him to win for the second time this season and for the first time in five starts at Coors Field. He yielded three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six. De La Rosa was back in the rotation for the first time since May 21, as he was sidelined due to a cut on his left middle finger.

--1B/LF Ben Paulsen homered for the third time in five games in the first game. He went 1-for-3 in the second game and has hit safely in 12 of 16 gamers since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 19. Paulsen is hitting .354 (17-for-48) in that span with four doubles, four homers and nine RBIs. He has a .415 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt gave up a grand slam to LF Alex Guerrero with two outs in the ninth that gave the Dodgers a 9-8 win in the second game. It was the third career grand slam allowed by Betancourt. The other two were both hit by Edgar Renteria -- on June 7, 2008, at Detroit when Renteria was playing for the Tigers and Betancourt was pitching for the Indians, and on Aug. 30, 2009, at San Francisco when Renteria was playing for the Giants and Betancourt was pitching for the Rockies. Betancourt allowed at least four runs in a game Tuesday for the first time since that June 7, 2008, outing at Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough. Tough loss, no doubt about it. Their guy got a big hit, and that’s what it came down to.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after Dodgers LF Alex Guerrero hit a ninth-inning grand slam to lift Los Angeles to a 9-8 win over Colorado in the nightcap of doubleheader Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was scratched from scheduled starts May 26 and May 30. He returned to start the first game of the June 1 doubleheader.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will be examined June 2 to determine if he will need surgery.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1, and he might start a new rehab assignment in early June.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen