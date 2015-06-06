Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The spot in the rotation that belonged to Jordan Lyles comes up Saturday for the first time since he aggravated an injury to his big left toe that will result in season-ending surgery.

The Rockies could have started Kyle Kendrick on regular rest Saturday and used a four-man rotation until Tuesday against the Cardinals when a fifth starter will be needed.

However, left-hander Chris Rusin, who relieved Lyles on Sunday at Philadelphia when he was forced from the game in the second and earned the victory while pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Colorado’s 4-1 win, will start in place of Lyles on Saturday against the Marlins.

Coors Field is taxing on pitchers, and the Rockies are in the midst of a 10-game homestand that will end Wednesday. And on Friday, the Rockies began a stretch where they are scheduled to play 17 straight games without a day off until June 21. Starting Rusin on Saturday means the other starters will make their next start with additional rest.

“We felt it was a good opportunity to give everyone in the rotation another day or two (of rest),” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies lost 6-2 to the Marlins. “I feel like it’s wise to pick your spots to do that, when the schedule dictates it more than anything else.”

The Rockies are hoping that Jorge De La Rosa, in particular will benefit from this decision. Had the Rockies stayed on turn, he would have started Sunday against the Marlins on regular rest but instead will start Tuesday against the Cardinals with two extra days of rest.

De La Rosa, a left-hander, has been dealing with a cut on his left middle finger. The finger became swollen during his last start Tuesday against the Dodgers, but the cut did not re-open. De La Rosa said he was told after his 98-pitch outing against the Dodgers, when he allowed four hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts, that he would have added rest before next taking the mound.

“The cut on the finger looks better,” Weiss said. “It’s still there, but it didn’t open up (in his last game) The finger’s bruised. So this gives him a little more time.”

Rusin will be making his second start this season for the Rockies. Called up on May 26 when De La Rosa was scratched from a start at Cincinnati due to his finger, Rusin held the Reds to four hits and one run in seven innings but wasn’t involved in the decision. Rusin, who will be making his first start for the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday, is 1-0 with an 0.77 ERA in his two games, one start, this season for the Rockies.

”He’s done a good job,“ Weiss said. ”He’s earned a start. That’s a factor, too. It just makes sense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-3, 3.50 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 1-0, 0.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw a perfect inning Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque as he began a rehab assignment for the second time. Hawkins hit 96 mph while throwing 13 pitches, 10 strikes, and sandwiching a strikeout between two ground outs. “The reports were real encouraging,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He threw the ball really well.” Hawkins is scheduled to pitch again for Albuquerque on Sunday at Salt Lake. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 22. This is his second rehab assignment. He pitched for Albuquerque on May 15 and 17 but felt soreness in the second outing.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis left heel) likely will begin a rehab assignment early next week. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 19. Manager Walt Weiss said Dickerson was “so-so” the first day he ran the bases but “felt a lot better the next time.” By “so-so” Weiss said Dickerson felt it “a little bit” in his heel. “That may be the case with this thing,” Weiss said. “There may be good days and bad days with this thing. Hopefully, the bad days in the future aren’t as bad as his bad days have been.” Weiss said Dickerson is “getting close” to going out on a rehab assignment, and when asked whether that might be early next week, Weiss said, “I think that’s reasonable.”

--RHP Eddie Butler gave up a career-high 11 hits and tied his career high by yielding six earned runs, the most he has allowed since his major league debut June 6, 2014, against the Dodgers. He lasted 5 1/3 innings after pitching six innings in each of his past two starts.tied his career-highs for hits (11) and earned runs. “Early on, the slider was working pretty well. But later as the game went on, I kind of lost a feel for that. They really started attacking my fastballs. I wasn’t pounding the bottom of the zone. The first inning, I did a real good job it it. After that I started getting the ball up a little bit. Not really sure why. I just started elevating a few pitches.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with one RBI and extended his season-high hitting streak to six games. He has multiple hits in four of those games and has at least one RBI in four consecutive games, his longest streak since April 18-21, 2013. His career-high is five straight games with at least one RBI. He has done that twice, most recently on June 8-12, 2011.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) in that stretch and has reached base safely in 16 straight games, four short of his career high of 20 straight from April 24-May 18, 2010. In those 16 games, Gonzalez is hitting .305 (18-for-59) with a .406 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t pounding the bottom part of the zone. The first inning I did a real good job of it. After that, I started getting the ball up a little bit. Not really sure why. I just started elevating a few pitches.” -- Rockies RHP Eddie Butler, after a loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1. He began a new rehab assignment with Albuquerque on June 4.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen