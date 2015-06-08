Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss insisted Sunday that nothing is wrong physically with reliever Rafael Betancourt, who has struggled in his past two outings.

Betancourt, 40, gave up five hits and three runs in one inning against the Marlins on Saturday. He also showed his emotions, pounding his glove repeatedly and at the end of the game throwing a ball into the right-field corner and his glove into the stands.

Weiss said Sunday that he spoke with Betancourt about his overt displays of frustration and his recent struggles.

“We had a good conversation,” Weiss said. “Raffy will be fine. I don’t worry about Raffy.”

Saturday’s outing was the first for Betancourt since the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Dodgers when Betancourt gave up a grand slam to Alex Guerrero on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth that gave the Dodgers a 9-8 win. Betancourt gave up three singles to load the bases to start the inning but retired the next two batters before Guerrero’s blast that center fielder Charlie Blackmon got his glove on but was unable to catch.

On May 30 at Philadelphia, gave up a homer and a walk to the two batters he faced before being lifted from the game. The Rockies announced he was dealing with a sinus infection.

Betancourt entered that game in Philadelphia with a 3.00 ERA. But after his recent struggles he has a 6.30 ERA.

“It’s more his strength than anything else,” Weiss said before the Rockies lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Marlins. “He’s been weak. He hasn’t recovered from whatever he had a week ago. But his arm feels great.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 4-3, 2.93 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 1-0, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar faciitis) reported Sunday to the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will begin playing in extended spring training games there Monday. In the controlled environment in extended spring training, Dickerson can bat in every inning, if need be, and quickly ramp up his readiness. The Rockies are likely to activate Dickerson once he is comfortable at the plate without having him play on a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) blew a save for Triple-A Albuquerque at Salt Lake. After throwing a scoreless inning Thursday for Albuquerque, Hawkins gave up three hits and two runs with one strikeout Sunday while throwing 23 pitches, 16 strikes. He is expected to again pitch for Albuquerque at Salt Lake on Tuesday. This is the second rehab assignment for Hawkins, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 22. He made two appearances last month for Albuquerque and halted his rehab assignment when he felt biceps soreness in the second outing.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-5 with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games. During that span, he is 15-for-29 with two doubles, four homers and 11 RBI. The double was his 17th of the season.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez tied the game at 2 with a homer to lead off the seventh. It was his sixth homer of the season and gave Gonzalez homers in consecutive games for the first time since April 30-May 1, 2014. He has hit in a season-high five straight games, going 9-for-20 in that span and raising his average from .215 to .240. Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games, the third longest streak of his career and longest since April 27-May 17, 2012. Gonzalez had a career-long 20-game streak from April 24-May 18, 2010.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched at least seven innings for the sixth time in 12 starts, including a season-high 7 1/3 innings on May 27 at Cincinnati. He gave up two runs, both in the first, and five hits, four coming in the first. The two runs were the fewest Kendrick has allowed in five home starts this season. He came into the game having allowed at least one homer in his previous four starts at Coors Field and a total of eight in 23 2/3 innings but did not allow a homer at Coors Field for the first time this season.

--INF-OF Rafael Ynoa was impressive last September when the Rockies recalled him from Triple-A, and he reached the majors shortly after his 27th birthday. This season, the switch-hitting Ynoa has made 11 starts, including seven in left field, two at third base and one each at shortstop and second base. Ynoa is hitting .270 (17-for-63) with five RBI overall and has gone 7-for-21 with three RBI as a pinch-hitter, including a strikeout in that role Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I like the fact that he’s a switch-hitter, and he handles the bat well from both sides of the plate so it neutralizes the match-up in a pinch-hitting situation. Plays the infield and the outfield, a very valuable National League player. Very good baseball instincts. You can tell he’s one of those guys that’s played a lot of winter ball; he’s played a lot of baseball. He’s very much at ease at the big league level.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I stuck to my game plan. I know those guys very well. They are aggressive.” -- Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick , after a loss to Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1. He began a new rehab assignment with Albuquerque on June 4.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen