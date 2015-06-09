Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The last time the Colorado Rockies chose a shortstop in the first round of the draft, they selected Troy Tulowitzki seventh overall in 2005 from Long Beach State.

They hope to get the same production out of the shortstop they picked third overall Monday, Brendan Rodgers from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School.

The only other high school shortstop the Rockies took in the first round was Chris Nelson, the ninth overall pick in 2004 from Redan (Ga.) High School.

Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt said Rodgers has the “ability to hit and hit with power, has fluid defensive actions and has a chance to be an offensive player at the major league level from the middle of the diamond.”

Rodgers, who will turn 19 on Aug. 9, said he has reached an agreement with the Rockies, pending a physical. He’s 6 feet 3/4 inch and weighs 199 pounds, saying a recent visit to the doctor gave him those exact measurements.

Rodgers said he knew “about 5 to 7 minutes before I got picked” that the Rockies were selecting him. It was a choice he welcomed, knowing all about the possibility of playing half his games at Coors Field when he reaches the big leagues.

“I couldn’t be happier with being a Rockie,” Rodgers said. “It’s a hitter’s park and kind of where I wanted to be. And luckily I ended up there.”

Rodgers said his favorite player growing up was former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

“I followed him throughout his career as much as I could,” Rodgers said. “He’s a great role model and the type of person you want to play like or be like one day.”

Rodgers said he did not know when the Rockies will bring him to Coors Field for a visit but said, “Hopefully it’s soon, because I want to start playing.”

When he does come to Coors Field and gets to work out and take batting practice, Rodgers will have the opportunity to meet Tulowitzki.

“He’s one of the best power-hitting shortstops to ever play the game,” Rodgers said. “He’s somebody I look up to and hopefully in a few weeks maybe get some tips from him.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 8-1, 2.18 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 2-2, 6.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brendan Rodgers from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School was taken third overall in the draft and said he reached an agreement with the Rockies, pending a physical. Rodgers is the first shortstop the Rockies drafted in the first round since they took Troy Tulowitzki seventh overall in 2005 out of Long Beach State. The only high school shortstop taken in the first round by the Rockies was Chris Nelson out of Redan (Ga.) High School in 2004. He was the ninth overall pick that year.

--RHP Mike Nikorak from Stroudsburg (Pa.) High School was taken 27th overall in the draft by the Rockies as compensation for the loss of free agent OF Michael Cuddyer to the Mets. Nikorak is 6-foot-5, and he went from 197 pounds last summer to his current weight of 220 pounds by training with Eric Cressey in Hudson, Mass. Nikorak’s velocity rose -- he has hit 97 mph -- and he developed a knuckle-curve as an off-speed pitch. He also said he is working on a two-seam changeup.

--3B Tyler Nevin from Poway (Calif.) High School was taken 38th overall in the draft as a choice in the Competitive Balance Round A. Nevin’s father Phil is a former major-leaguer who was the first pick overall in the 1992 draft. Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt said Nevin will be a corner player and is athletic enough to play in the outfield. Schmidt said Nevin’s bat is first and foremost.

--1B Ben Paulsen hit his first career triple in the fourth. He finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs and raised his average to .339. Paulsen came into the game with two hits in his previous 13 at-bats.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a home run to raise his average to .310, the highest it has been since April 22 (.321). He has homered in three of his past four games and has driven in at least one run in four of his past five games.

--RHP David Hale was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start against the Cardinals, and he gave up three runs, two on solo homers, and six hits in seven innings. In three starts with the Rockies, Hale has not issued a walk in 19 2/3 innings. After the game, manager Walt Weiss said Hale will remain with the Rockies, and it is likely Hale will stay in the rotation. The Rockies brought him up twice earlier this season, each time as the 26th man on the roster to start the second game of a doubleheader -- against the Giants on May 23 and against the Dodgers on June 2. He held the Giants to three runs, two earned, in six innings and was the winning pitcher in Colorado’s 5-3 victory. He gave up four runs on three homers to the Dodgers in six innings but wasn’t involved in the decision in the Rockies’ 9-8 loss. The homers Monday came in the first three innings, but Weiss said he was impressed how Hale didn’t shy away from the strike zone and kept attacking hitters.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. The symptoms were caused by a sinus infection that has lingered for three weeks and hampered Betancourt. In his past four outings back May 30, Betancourt allowed 10 hits and eight runs in two innings. He said the sinus infection first occurred during a series with the Phillies from May 18-21. Betancourt said, “I’ve been feeling like I was tired, but I understand my responsibility is to come here and work and be able to pitch when the manager needs me and the team needs me. And I was trying to do that, but I got a little bit tired.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel we’ve been playing a lot better offensively, so it’s starting to come together.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 11-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1. He began a new rehab assignment with Albuquerque on June 4.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen