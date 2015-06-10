Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies continued their youth movement during the second day of the 2015 draft.

After picking three high school prospects in the first two rounds Monday, the Rockies went back to the prep level to start Tuesday’s action, selecting right-handed pitcher Javier Medina of Sahuaro High School in Arizona. Medina, who turns 19 on Aug. 9, moved to Arizona from Hermosillo, Mexico, was 4-0 with 62 strikeouts in 37 innings for Sahuaro.

The Rockies went with college arms in their next two picks but it is clear they are willing to wait on the talent they selected. Shortstop Brendan Rodgers (third overall), Mike Nikorak (27th overall) and third baseman Tyler Nevin (38th overall) will take time to develop, but manager Walt Weiss says that’s the smarter route.

“It’s tough sledding for a kid that age,” Weiss said. “It’s a very dog-eat-dog business we’re in. There’s tough lessons to be learned, not only when you’re 18 but when you’re 51, too. We drafted some very talented young kids that we feel have a bright future. There will be some growing pains along the way.”

The Rockies experienced that with right-handed starter Eddie Butler. Butler began the season strong but faltered since early May and was sent to Triple-A on Tuesday to work out some issues with his velocity and pitch selection. It’s a minor setback for a player the team remains confident will be a mainstay in the rotation in the future.

“He’s performed pretty well but we felt there’s another level there for Eddie so he’ll go down and work on some things.” Weiss said. “We feel there’s a little bit more development out front for Eddie. He’ll be better served in a minor league environment than here where the stakes are higher.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Won tw0

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 6-2, 2.94 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Kyle Parker got his first call-up on Tuesday. Parker had 26 at-bats in 18 games with Colorado last season and has been playing well down at Triple-A Albuquerque where he hit .275 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki has heated up on this homestand. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning Tuesday. He has five home runs during his hitting streak, which raised his average to .311.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez has also gotten on track during this homestand. He singled in the sixth on Tuesday and has now reached safely in 20 straight games dating back to May 19. His batting average, which hovered near .200 for much of May, is now .251.

--3B Nolan Arenado continues to be on a tear. He leads the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (47) and is on a pace to easily surpass his career high in both categories. In his last 16 games Arenado is 21-for-63 with eight homers and 26 RBIs.

--RHP Eddie Butler was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Butler has a 3-6 record this season with a 4.80 ERA, 30 walks and 29 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It didn’t feel like we were getting to (RHP Michael Wacha) at all until (3B Nolan Arenado) came up with a big hit,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a win vs. St. Louis on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He will undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1. He began a new rehab assignment with Albuquerque on June 4.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Chris Rusin

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Kyle Parker