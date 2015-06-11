Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Not even the possibility of sweeping the best team in baseball could tempt manager Walt Weiss to stray from the plan of giving All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki a day off. Tulowitzki was out of the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday in favor of infielder Daniel Descalso.

Sitting Tulowitzki is about the big picture, not one game. With Colorado in the midst of 17 straight days of games and a long flight to Miami for the start of a four-game series on Thursday, Weiss doesn’t want to wear out his shortstop, who has dealt with leg injuries the past seven seasons.

“It’s always tempting to have him out there,” Weiss said. “I’d like to run him out there every day. But we had a plan, not only coming into this year, but the last couple of years. I want to keep him strong. I told him that’s what I‘m going to do.”

The plan helped Tulowitzki have a strong start to the season. He is riding a nine-game hitting streak and is hitting .500 since May 29. He has also found his power stroke, with five home runs during his hitting streak. It bodes well for the Rockies as face the Marlins on Thursday.

“I want him to feel strong so when he’s out there he can take his best shot and let it eat,” Weiss said.

Tulowitzki isn’t the only player riding a hot streak heading into the weekend. The Rockies’ lineup overall is going well, starting with third baseman Nolan Arenado’s 15 home runs, DJ LeMahieu batting .350 and outfielder Carlos Gonzalez reaching base in 21 straight games.

“I don’t know if there’s such a thing, too many guys playing well,” Weiss said. “But I feel like there are a lot of guys that are playing well. It actually makes it easier, because you can play matchups. You can give guys days off, keep guys strong. You can plug guys in in a variety of different roles and feel comfortable doing so. That’s where we’re at right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 2-0, 1.45 ERA) vs. Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 2-3, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Daniel Descalso played against his former team for the first time. Descalso hit .243 in five seasons with the Cardinals and was a member of their 2011 World Series title team. He was 0-for-3 Wednesday.

--2B DJ LeMahieu continues to swing a hot bat. He followed Tuesday’s three-hit night by going 1-for-4 with a double Wednesday. He went 17-for-43 on the 10-game homestand and he is second in the NL in hitting at .348.

--OF/1B Ben Paulsen entered the game in the sixth inning Wednesday and hit a home run in his first at-bat. He finished the series 4-for-6 with a home run, four runs scored and three extra base hits.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez reached base for the 21st consecutive game with his double in the fourth. Since May 18 he has raised his average from .197 to .251 and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt out of whack the whole day. It was one of those days where it didn’t seem like anything was right. Those days come and go.” -- Rockies RHP Chad Bettis, after a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left heel) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He hit off a tee and played catch May 26.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on May 15, but the he was shut down after a May 17 appearance. He threw a simulated game June 1. He began a new rehab assignment with Albuquerque on June 4.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Kyle Parker