Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MIAMI -- It’s going to take some time to fix the problems left behind by Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O‘Dowd, who resigned this past winter.

The new GM is 37-year-old Jeff Bridich, who must figure out how to do what the Rockies have never been able to accomplish -- have a steady march of talented and successful pitchers running up their farm system and on to the majors.

Colorado entered the Marlins series last in the majors with a 4.71 ERA, and Thursday’s 6-0 loss to Miami did not help matters.

Granted, the Rockies play their home games at high-altitude, hitter-friendly Coors Field, but that does not excuse them for not finding a solution, year after painful year.

The Rockies lost 98 games in 2012 and 98 last year, the two worst seasons in franchise history, so -- clearly -- the plan is not working.

Still, the Rockies have not embraced a rebuilding plan and have so far refused to trade star hitters Troy Tulowitzki, the shortstop, and Carlos Gonzalez, the right fielder.

Tulo and CarGo -- as good as they are -- have seen their trade value drop as they get older and earn reputations as injury-prone. So even if the Rockies were of a collective mind to trade their stars, their value is decreasing, not increasing.

Tulowitzki, who turns 31 in October, hasn’t played at least 130 games since 2011. Gonzalez, who turns 30 in December, played just 70 games last year and appears to be in clear decline.

Young Rockies stars have emerged -- second baseman DJ LeMahieu is among the National League’s top five in batting average and third baseman Nolan Arenado is among the NL’s top five in RBIs.

But the pitching stars needed to balance their roster simply are not there. And this week’s draft did not address the pitching problem, at least not immediately.

The Rockies took a high school shortstop with the third overall pick in the draft. In fact, they used seven of their top 11 picks on high school players, displaying a patient approach as opposed to trying for a ready-made college pitcher.

As a result of their failure to develop pitchers, the 2014 Rockies were last in the NL in ERA for starters and for relievers. They used 15 starting pitchers last season, a franchise record, and the situation has not gotten better under the new GM.

RECORD: 27-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-7, 6.16 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 0-2, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick is set to start on Friday against the Marlins. It says a lot about the state of Rockies pitching that Kendrick, with a 2-7 record and a 6.16 ERA, is still in their rotation. Kendrick, who turns 31 in August, has not had a winning record since 2011 and his career ERA is a mediocre-at-best 4.52. His career WAR (wins above replacement) is negative-3.8, but the Rockies don’t have the ready-to-go pitching talent in their system to replace Kendrick, whose one-year, $5.5 million deal expires after this season.

--LHP Chris Rusin (2-1) took the loss on Thursday against the Marlins, allowing 11 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. Still, he has been quite a find for the Rockies since they picked him up on waivers from the Cubs last September. The Rockies called him up from the minors in May, and, in his first three starts, Rusin went 2-0, including a shutout, posting a 1.45 ERA. After Thursday’s loss, however, his ERA went up to 3.38.

--LF Corey Dickerson on Thursday returned from the disabled list, where he has been since May 18. Dickerson, who had a left foot injury, played two games of extended spring training this week in Arizona, hitting two homers in 13 at-bats. Before he got hurt, he was hitting .306 with five homers in 33 games. In the three weeks before he got hurt, he was red hot, hitting .351. On Thursday, he remained hot, going 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .313.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins on Thursday returned from the disabled list, where he has been out since April 21 due to right-biceps tendinitis. Hawkins, who has said this will be his final season in pro baseball, pitched one inning of relief in Triple-A on Tuesday and reported no issues. Hawkins turns 43 in December. He worked a scoreless inning Thursday.

--RHP Christian Bergman, 27, was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman, the Rockies’ 24th-round draft pick in 2010, made his big-league debut last season (June 9). He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA so far in 24 big-league games, including 11 starts.

--OF Kyle Parker, 25, was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque as the Rockies activated outfielder Corey Dickerson off the disabled list. Parker, the former starting quarterback at Clemson University, was MLB’s 26th overall pick in 2010. He made his big-league debut last season (June 16) with the Rockies and is batting .222 in 27 at-bats. He has yet to produce an extra-base hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in total control of the game. Even his misses were near misses.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Marlins starter David Phelps after a loss Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

