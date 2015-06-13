Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is -- along with right fielder Carlos Gonzalez -- the face of the Colorado Rockies.

But just how long that continues to be true remains in question -- both players have had their names discussed in trade rumors.

With Tulowitzki, though, it’s more than rumor. The Rockies may have drafted his eventual replacement this week in high school shortstop Brendan Rogers, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft.

It’s tough to say what Tulowitzki really feels about the draft decision. The Rockies, in desperate need of a star college pitcher who could come quickly to the majors, instead took the long view, which doesn’t help the team in the present but may pay dividends down the road.

“I know he’s going to try to take my job, so I better get my act together,” Tulowitzki said after the Rogers selection. “I hear he is a pretty good talent.”

Tulowitzki , of course, is an outstanding talent. He is a four-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time Silver Slugger.

He is 30 years old, but he is still among the best shortstops in the game. He is batting .308 this season and is on an 11-game hit streak. He is hitting .355 during that streak.

Asked if he was up for mentoring Rogers, Tulowitzki joked -- or perhaps it was not a joke -- “I’ll probably give him no tips.”

Added Tulowitzki : “I will probably give him the cold shoulder -- just keep that edge and make it tough on him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-0, 4.12 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 1-4, 6.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale will make his fourth start of the year -- and his first on the road -- when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Hale has three quality starts in three opportunities this season, and Colorado is 2-1 in those games. Hale, acquired from the Atlanta Braves in January, has been better in the majors than in the minors of late. This year in seven minor league starts, including six in Triple A, he was 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (2-8) took the loss on Friday at Miami, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Despite the loss, it was a good overall outing for Kendrick, who has a long history of success against the Marlins. In fact, he is now 14-4 against the Marlins, and only four pitchers have ever beaten this franchise more often - Greg Maddux (19), Tom Glavine (17), Tim Hudson 15) and John Smoltz (15). Livan Hernandez also beat the Marlins 14 times, tying with Kendrick for fifth place on that list.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 on Friday and saw his batting average dip to .308. The Rockies are being cautious with Tulowitzki, who has been injury-prone in the past. He got a rest on Wednesday night, and that’s become customary for the Rockies this season. He usually rests on a night game before a day game as the Rockies try to keep their star player fresh for the long grind of a major league season. So far, it seems to be working - his hit on Friday extended his modest hit streak to 11 games. He is hitting .355 during the streak.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a home run in the seventh inning to account for Colorado’s only run in a 5-1 loss to Miami on Friday night. It was the seventh home run of the season for CarGo, who is off to a slow start, batting .246.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Jose Urena) had good movement down in the zone. He made us hit the top of the ball a lot. He made us hit the ball on the ground.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a loss to Maimi on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Corey Dickerson