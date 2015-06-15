Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Rockies beat the Miami Marlins on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep, but this was a lost weekend for Colorado.

Rockies backup catcher Michael McKenry said his team ran into some hot pitchers, but he also said this:

“This is one of the worst hitters’ parks in baseball, in my opinion,” he said of Marlins Park.

The fact is, the Rockies, who are in last place in the NL West, have to put up offensive numbers to have even a remote chance of making the playoffs.

That’s because their pitching staff is perhaps the worst in the majors, an observation that is backed up by the numbers.

The Rockies conclude a six-game road trip with a pair of contests at the Houston Astros on Monday and Tuesday.

After that, it’s eight home games in a row -- time for the Rockies to start hitting like they are capable of as they try to make a move up the standings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-1, 3.05 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Kuechel, 7-2, 1.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis, a 26-year-old Texan, will return to his home state on Monday to face the Houston Astros for the first time. This will be his seventh start of the season -- the Rockies are 5-1 when he is on the mound. In his past five times out, Bettis has four quality starts. But he will have a tough task on Monday against Astros LHP Dallas Kuechel, who won a Gold Glove last season and is off to a great start this year at 7-2 with a 1.90 ERA.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa became the franchise leader in career wins, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Marlins Park. De La Rosa (4-2) pitched seven innings and allowed four hits, four walks and one run. He earned career win No. 73, which broke a tie with Aaron Cook atop the Rockies’ career list. After being slowed earlier in the season by a groin pull and a cut on his left middle finger, De La Rosa is now 4-1 in his past eight starts.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki had his hit streak snapped at 12 games, which had been the longest active hit streak in the majors. He was batting .266 when he began his hit streak. He is now hitting .304.

--CF Charlie Blackmon hit a leadoff homer against the Marlins on Sunday. It was the eighth time in his career that he has led off a game with a homer, tying the franchise record set by Eric Young, who is now the Rockies’ first-base coach.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer on Sunday, his 16th long ball of the season. But Arenado also had the first two-error game of his three-year big-league career. Arenado is normally outstanding on defense -- he has won Gold Gloves in each of the past two years. But he made one miscue throwing and one fielding on Sunday.

--LF Corey Dickerson, who came off the disabled list this week, re-aggravated an injury to his left foot on Saturday and was not in Sunday’s lineup. It was a tough break for Dickerson, who has had good success against Sunday’s starting pitcher, right-hander Dan Haren of the Marlins. The lefty-swinging Dickerson has five hits in seven at-bats in his career against Haren. Long term, the concern for the Rockies is that this does not turn into another trip to the disabled list for Dickerson. He already missed nearly a month earlier this season -- from May 18-June 11 -- with the same injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully I can win some more games and put some more separation between me and (Cook). I‘m excited. I‘m really glad to win all those games for the team.” -- Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who took over as the franchise leader in win from Aaron Cook on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (left foot) aggravated a previous injury June 13 and as not in the lineup June 14. He previously missed action from May 18-June 11 with the same injury.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Corey Dickerson