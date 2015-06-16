Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The scouting report was clear and concise, yet the Colorado Rockies fell victim to the Houston Astros’ depth of power as so many other pitching staffs have this season.

Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis surrendered his first home run of the season in the first inning when Astros center fielder Colby Rasmus belted a three-run shot to right field for his ninth home run on the season. An inning later, Houston struck again against Bettis, this time with right fielder George Springer smacking his ninth home run to left.

“This team in general is just very aggressive,” Bettis said of the Astros. “That was kind of their motto coming into the game, and it showed. Didn’t have a very good fell for my off-speed and got hurt for it.”

Bettis wasn’t the only Rockies pitcher victimized by the Astros’ sluggers. In the seventh inning, veteran right-hander LaTroy Hawkins surrendered a solo shot to Springer, a 416-foot, opposite-field blast into the Houston bullpen in right-center field. That shot bumped the Astros’ homer total to a league-leading 88 and confirmed what the Rockies suspected entering the game.

“They’re an aggressive club,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We talked about that coming into this series. They didn’t miss much early. They came out swinging. Chad ended up settling in and actually pitching better as the game went on, but they did some damage early.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 2-1, 3.38 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Corey Dickerson missed his second consecutive start due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, an ailment that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on May 19. He reached on an error as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, and he is likely to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and opened the scoring for Colorado with a sixth-inning single that scored LF Rafael Ynoa. Tulowitzki is batting .370/.442/.587 this month.

--LHP Christian Friedrich entered in relief in the sixth inning and struck out all three batters he faced. Friedrich last fanned as many as three batters in one outing on July 1, 2014, at Washington.

--RHP Chad Bettis took his second consecutive loss, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings at Houston. He last allowed as many as five runs on Sept. 22, 2013, against the Diamondbacks. Bettis also surrendered his first two home runs of the season Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s almost always location. That’s what it’s all about. Got some pitches on the plate, and they didn’t miss those.” -- RHP Chad Bettis, who gave up two homers Monday in the Rockies’ 6-3 loss to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (sore left foot) aggravated a previous injury June 13. He did not start June 14-15, though he pinch-hit June 15. He is likely to return to the lineup June 16.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He is due to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-June.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Corey Dickerson