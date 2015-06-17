Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While the Houston Astros serve as an example of how a well-executed rebuilding plan can yield success, the Colorado Rockies continue to scuffle, with their 13-game interleague road losing skid serving as a microcosm for a franchise barreling toward a sixth consecutive losing season.

The Rockies hoped that with improved health, namely that of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, wins would follow. And despite carefully cultivating a roster brimming with developing talent, Colorado continues to search for a winning formula.

“We feel like our star players are still in their prime,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “and healthy, that was the biggest thought this winter. Our younger players, they’re not rookies anymore. They’re established. Guys like (left fielder Corey) Dickerson and (third baseman Nolan) Arenado, (second baseman DJ) LeMahieu and (center fielder Charlie) Blackmon. These guys have a couple, three years in the league now, so in our case, we feel like there’s still a window of opportunity.”

Success remains elusive. As is usually the case with Colorado, pitching remains a problem. Only two Rockies starters, Chad Bettis and Tyler Matzek, are performing above league-average standards relative to adjusted ERA. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, acquired from the Astros two offseasons ago, was showing promise before being lost to a toe injury.

Despite a roster teeming with talent, the Rockies (28-36) haven’t quite put everything together.

“It’s tough to have the perfect club where you have no weaknesses,” Weiss said Tuesday before Colorado fell 8-5 to Houston. “We’d like to be able to slug, we’d like to be able to run, we’d like to be able to do everything. I feel like we have a talented club. I don’t think there’s any perfect club.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-8, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin took his second consecutive loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Rusin surrendered a pair of home runs for a second consecutive appearance, posting another poor outing after pitching effectively in his first three starts.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez delivered his seventh career home run against the Astros, a two-run shot off RHP Vince Velasquez in the fifth inning, and he just missed a second home of the game in the seventh. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 and is batting .306 (26-for-85) over his past 22 games dating to May 22.

--C Michael McKenry tripled for the third time in the past five games. Prior to that stretch, McKenry went 276 career games and 765 at-bats without a triple. He is batting .308 (12-for-39) with nine RBIs over his last 14 games.

--3B Nolan Arenado recorded his first multi-hit game since June 9, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Arenado is slugging .549 and has 31 extra-base hits, tied for the 10th-best total in the National League.

--LHP Ken Roberts began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless inning. Roberts has been on the disabled list since May 23 due to left elbow inflammation.

--LF Corey Dickerson, who had not started since Saturday due to a sore left foot, was back in the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday. He went 1-for-5 and struck out twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys, they hit the ball out of the park. You keep them in the park, you got a pretty good chance of beating them. They score a lot of runs with the home run. That’s what they did again.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, on the Astros, who beat the Rockies 8-5 Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (sore left foot) aggravated a previous injury June 13. He did not start June 14-15, though he pinch-hit June 15. He was back in the lineup as the designated hitter June 16.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on June 16.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Corey Dickerson