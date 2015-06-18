Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Work has been hard to come by for Colorado Rockies closer John Axford.

He took the mound in the ninth inning Wednesday with his team trailing by three runs. It was just the second time in eight days that Axford pitched and his first appearance since Sunday at Miami, when he notched his 12th save in as many opportunities.

That was the only time in the past eight games the Rockies won. They began an eight-game homestand Wednesday with an 8-4 loss to the Houston Astros.

Axford retired Astros rookie Carlos Correa when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki grabbed his hard grounder, spun around and threw him out. Axford then gave up a double to Marwin Gonzalez, struck out Preston Tucker and yielded a two-run homer to Chris Carter before being lifted from the game.

Axford had made 14 consecutive scoreless one-inning appearances and took the mound with an 0.47 ERA in 20 games. The only run he had allowed in his first 19 appearances came on May 6 in the first game of a doubleheader against Arizona.

Carter’s homer was the first allowed by Axford since Aug. 8, when he made his final appearance for the Cleveland Indians before being claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that game for the Indians at Yankee Stadium, Axford surrendered a grand slam to Carlos Beltran.

The two runs Axford allowed to the Astros raised his ERA to 1.37.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-3, 5.08 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-1, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. The same injury landed him on the disabled list May 19 and caused him to miss 23 games. He was reinstated Thursday at Miami and played in six games, making five starts before going back on the shelf. Dickerson is hitting .299 in 38 games with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He has a .331 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I thought we might be able to get some mileage out of him after the time off, but it’s come back. It’s affecting him.”

Dickerson said, “You spend all day thinking about how can I prepare to play and not hurt instead of preparing for the opponent and watching film. You’re preparing your foot instead of preparing your mind, and that’s tough.”

--SS Brendan Rodgers, the third overall pick in last week’s draft, signed for a franchise-record $5.5 million. The Rockies’ previous high signing bonuses were $4.8 million given to RHP Jon Gray in 2013 and $3.8 million to LHP Tyler Matzek in 2009. Rodgers, who turns 19 in August, will fly to Idaho Falls, where he will join rookie-level Grand Junction, which opens its season there Thursday. Rodgers is from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School and said he last faced live pitching on April 20 when his high school season ended. He is expected to work out with Grand Junction during their four-game series at Idaho Falls and hopes to begin playing early next week, possibly Monday when Grand Junction begins its home season.

--RHP Justin Miller had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. In 15 games there, Miller, 28, was 0-2 with five saves and a 3.24 ERA. In 16 2/3 innings, he allowed 13 hits with seven walks and 20 strikeouts. The Rockies signed Miller to a minor league contract on Nov. 19, 2014. He began the season at Double-A New Britain, where he went 1-1 with an 0.84 ERA in six games. Miller made his major league debut April 18, 2014, with Detroit and went 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA in eight games with the Tigers last season. Manager Walt Weiss said Miller is “throwing the ball very well this year. Velocity’s real good. Been mid- to upper-90s at times. And he’s performed very well, so he’s earned the right to come up here.” Miller made his Rockies debut and allowed one hit with one strikeout while pitching a scoreless eighth.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed seven hits, including two homers, and four runs in five innings, throwing 58 pitches in the first and two leaving after 101 pitches. At 2-9 with a 5.95 ERA, Kendrick leads the majors in losses and in home runs allowed (18).

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 18 straight games. That is tied for the fourth-longest streak of his career. The longest is 27 straight games from July 14-Aug. 10, 2008. Tulowitzki has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, going 25-for-63 (.397) in that span.

--RHP Jordan Lyles was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Justin Miller. Lyles underwent season-ending surgery on his left big toe June 10. He originally sprained the toe while pitching May 23 against San Francisco, then aggravated the injury in a May 31 game at Philadelphia. He went 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitches got real elevated. He got over 100 (pitches) after five innings. He had to work hard to get to the fifth.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Kyle Kendrick, the losing pitcher Wednesday as the Rockies fell 8-4 to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on June 16.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen