Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau, out since May 13, intends to return this season.

Morneau has been sidelined with concussion symptoms and a cervical spine injury, the result of diving for a ball and experiencing whiplash.

He said he has been riding an exercise bike and strengthening his neck for the past two weeks.

”That’s what we’re moving toward,“ Morneau told MLB.com regarding a 2015 comeback. ”I don’t think we’d be bothering going through all the things we’re going through to try to figure this out and get it better if that wasn’t the plan.

“When that is, I can’t tell you. Hopefully, sooner than later, but you never know. I hate to be vague, but that’s sort of where we’re at.”

The reigning National League batting champion, Morneau is hitting .290 this season with three homers and nine RBIs in 27 games.

“Today was a better day for him,” manager Walt Weiss said Thursday before the Rockies’ 8-4 loss to the Houston Astros. “I came away from our conversation feeling better about him and his circumstances.”

However, Weiss cautioned that with Morneau, who sustained a severe concussion in 2010 while playing with the Minnesota Twins and was sidelined with concussion symptoms late in the 2011 season, a timetable for recover is elusive.

“There’s no finish line here, just kind of playing it by ear,” Weiss said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-38

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, his 10th homer of the season. He has homered in three consecutive games for the first time since May 22-25, 2013. His career high is four straight games with homers, a feat he accomplished twice, the last time on July 28-31, 2010. Gonzalez is batting .306 (19-for-62) this month and has reached base safely in 13 of 16 games in June.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. It is the second time this season Brown has been sidelined due to the same ailment. He was out May 4-22. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 appearances with an uncharacteristically high 11 walks and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. He gave up a walk and a homer in one inning in his most recent outing, Tuesday at Houston. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Much the same issues he had the last time around. Felt real good when he came off the DL last time and was 93-96 (mph). On this last road trip is where some of the same symptoms started showing up -- the ability to get loose in the ‘pen. And the velocity’s down a little bit. To me, he didn’t look like himself, especially in Houston that last outing.”

--RHP Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, taking the roster spot of RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Bergman opened the season with the Rockies and was 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 14 games, including one start, and primarily pitched in long relief. He threw three scoreless innings Monday in a start for Albuquerque. On Thursday, he pitched a scoreless ninth against the Astros. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Primarily he’s a guy who can give us length out of the bullpen and come in and be effective, throw strikes. Very durable. He’s made a few starts for us. A very versatile guy. We feel very protected when he’s out there.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, dating back to May 26. It is the fourth-longest streak of his career. His career high is a 27-game streak from July 14-Aug. 10, 2008. Tulowitzki has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 27-for-68 (.397) in that span to raise his average from .266 to .306.

--RHP Scott Oberg gave up a three-run homer to Astros PH Domingo Santana in the eighth. It was Santana’s first career homer, and it gave the Astros an 8-3 lead on their way to an 8-4 win. It was also the eighth homer Oberg has allowed in 24 1/3 innings this season.

--RHP Mike Nikorak, the 27th pick in last week’s draft, signed with the Rockies for a reported $2.3 million, which is $295,400 about the slot figure for that pick set by Major League Baseball. Nikorak, who is from Stroudsburg (Pa.) High School, will begin his professional career at rookie-level Grand Junction, which opened its season Thursday night at Idaho Falls. Nikorak will travel there Friday. Nikorak was chosen with a compensation pick the Rockies received for the loss of free agent OF Michael Cuddyer, who signed with the Mets.

--3B Tyler Nevin signed with the Rockies and will begin his professional career with rookie-level Grand Junction. Nevin’s father, Phil, played 12 seasons in the majors and now manages Triple-A Reno, an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate. Nevin was a Competitive Balance Round A selection out of Poway (Calif.) High School.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to dominate at home. That’s how it’s been in Rockies history. If we play decent on the road and you dominate at home, you have a chance to go to the postseason. If you don‘t, you don’t have a chance.” -- RF Carlos Gonzalez, after the Rockies’ 8-4 loss to the Astros on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on June 16.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen