Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Rockies needed a strong outing from Jorge De La Rosa, their only reliable starter lately, but didn’t get it in a 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

The defeat was Colorado’s fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games and dropped its record to a season-worst 11 games below .500 (28-39).

De La Rosa entered the game 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA in his past five starts, all of which the Rockies won and had yielded four homers in 47 2/3 innings in his previous nine starts. But he left after throwing 101 pitches in five innings and gave up a season-high 11 hits and two homers in a game at Coors Field for just the second time -- the other was June 3, 2014 against Arizona. Ryan Braun hit a two-run shot in the first and two batters later, Aramis Ramirez hit a solo homer.

Braun entered the game 0-for-14 and 1-for-23 but is now 11-for-16 (.688) against De La Rosa in his career.

De La Rosa allowed six earned runs, the most since his first start of the season April 20 against San Diego.

While losing their previous four games, the Rockies’ starters had gone 0-4 with a 9.95 ERA (19 innings, 21 earned runs). Hence the need for a strong effort from De La Rosa, who became the Rockies’ franchise leader in wins (73) in his last start Sunday at Miami.

De La Rosa entered this season with 45 wins at Coors Field, more than any other pitcher. And in the past two seasons, he went 20-3 there with a 2.92 ERA. But this year, De La Rosa has been far more mortal at Coors Field, going 2-2 with a 7.56 ERA in seven starts.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-39

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-8, 6.44 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list with vertigo symptoms brought on by a sinus infection, threw 25 pitches in a simulated game, the first time he has faced hitters since going on the 15-day disabled list June 7. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said Betancourt felt great and had no dizziness or lack of energy. Betancourt will make a rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Albuquerque against Tacoma.

--1B Ben Paulsen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and finished a home run shy of the cycle. He tied his career high with three hits and hit his second triple of the season and his career in the sixth. Paulsen entered the game 2-for-19 in his previous seven games.

--RHP Christian Bergman, who relieved starter Jorge De La Rosa, retired the side in order in the sixth but left after giving up four straight hits to start the seventh. Two runs scored while Bergman was in the game, and he was charged with a third run when Jean Segura’s infield single off LaTroy Hawkins netted a run. Bergman’s ERA rose to a season-high 4.72.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, increasing his team-leading total in the latter category to 53. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 10-for-27 (.370) in that span with three doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBIs and raising his average 11 points to .281.

--LHP Ken Roberts, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 23 with left elbow inflammation, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’d been throwing the ball outstanding the last five or six games out, but he really struggled with command early on.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who allowed six earned runs in the Rockies’ 9-5 loss to the Brewers Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on June 16. He was optioned to Albuquerque on June 19.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen