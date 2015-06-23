Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Third baseman Nolan Arenado and second baseman DJ LeMahieu are languishing in the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which will be played July 14 at Cincinnati.

Voting ends July 2. In the latest results for the National League All-Stars announced last week, LeMahieu was not among the top five second basemen, a group that in descending order included Dee Gordon, Kolten Wong, Joe Panik, Howie Kendrick and Yunel Escobar.

Arenado was fourth in the latest voting for third baseman. Matt Carpenter led with 4.46 million votes, followed by Kris Bryant (2.2 million), Todd Frazier (1.94 million) and Arenado (1.70 million).

Both LeMahieu and Arenado are reigning Gold Glove winners, Arenado for the second time in as many seasons last year.

And both are having good offensive seasons. LeMahieu is hitting .316 with three homers, 32 RBIs, a .364 on-base percentage and a .408 slugging percentage.

Arenado is hitting .284 and in the Rockies’ 10-4 win over the Brewers, he hit his 17th home run, one shy of his career high set last year. Arenado leads the Rockies in homers and RBIs (54) and has a .315 on-base percentage and a .568 slugging percentage.

Asked whether it was unusual that neither player has received much fan recognition, manager Walt Weiss said, ”It’s not all that strange because we’re a club in our own time zone. It makes it a little tougher to get national recognition.

”But it is strange from the talent standpoint. Two of the best in the game, I believe, at their position. Nolan certainly needs to be in his first All-Star Game this summer. I think that’s a no-brainer. I know there’s some good players at that position.

“The same with DJ. I don’t think there’s any doubt that DJ’s an All-Star. Again there’s some really good players at his position, also. So it makes it tough; I get that. Not everyone can go. But both of those guys deserve to be in that game as much as anybody.”

Arenado was headed to his first All-Star Game last year when he suffered a mallet fracture on the side of his left middle finger May 23, an injury that sidelined him 37 games through June 28.

“Nolan’s entering that status of being an elite player in this league,” Weiss said. “And he hasn’t played in an All-Star Game yet, so he definitely needs to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 3-1, 2.84 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2-9, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman is the Rockies’ long man, a job that can be crucial to keeping a bullpen in order but tends to go unnoticed by fans. Bergman, who was on Colorado’s Opening Day roster for the first time, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 11 and recalled one week later when the Rockies went back to an eight-man bullpen. In 16 games, including one start, Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.72 ERA. He has made 11 appearances of two or more innings. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He deserves a lot of credit for us being able to maintain some stability out there. He’s our 911 guy. It’s not a very glorified role, but it’s a critical role, especially for where we play. Bridging two or three innings in a game is huge. It impacts us for the next two or three days. He’s a guy that comes in, not only saves the ‘pen but he throws strikes. He gets outs. He keeps the game intact. Those guys tend to fly under the radar, but he’s extremely important.”

--CF Charlie Blackmon had a season-high four RBIs -- one day after driving in a season-high three runs -- and extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-4. During his current streak, Blackmon is hitting .400 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and nine RBIs and has raised his average to .275, the highest it has been since he was at that mark on May 20.

--LHP Chris Rusin broke a two-start losing streak by pitching six innings against the Brewers and allowing seven hits and three runs with no walks and two strikeouts and getting 10 outs on ground balls. At Miami on June 11, Rusin allowed 11 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. On Tuesday at Houston, he gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings. Against both the Marlins and Astros, Rusin yielded two homers. “Obviously two bad ones, you don’t want to have a third one,” Rusin said. “It was good to go out and have a good outing. It’s a confidence booster to see that I can make that adjustment and get my pitches back in the bottom of the zone.” The adjustment Rusin made was nothing more than getting on top of his pitches, but that’s vital for a left-hander like Rusin, who doesn’t rely on stuff. Rusin said, “When I‘m more on the side of the ball, I don’t get my sink. I don’t get ground balls. I get line drives, bloopers, home runs and that’s where I was in Houston. We really stuck to it, worked hard in between starts and were able to keep the ball down with sink. And we were able to keep the ball in the ballpark. And that’s what you got to do here to win games. I was able to get early contact and ground balls.”

--C Nick Hundley went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored. He tied his career high with four hits. It was his fifth such game, the last coming April 10, 2013 against the Dodgers while playing for the Padres. In 51 games and 182 at-bats, Hundley is hitting .302. He entered the season with a .238 lifetime average with a season high of .288 in 2011 in 82 games and 281 at-bats with the Padres.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, and he wasn’t effective. He allowed two runs on two hits -- including a homer -- and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one. Betancourt has been out since June 7 due to vertigo symptoms.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really stuck to it, worked hard in between starts. We were able to keep the ball down with sink, and we were able to keep the ball in the ballpark, and that’s what you got to do here to win games. I was able to get early contact and ground balls.” -- LHP Chris Rusin, who broke a two-start losing streak against the Brewers Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on June 21.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen