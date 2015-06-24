Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Sunday of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is in his third season, “Nolan’s entering that status of becoming an elite player in this league. And he hasn’t played in an All-Star Game yet, so he definitely needs to do that.”

Arenado continued his ascent Tuesday in the Rockies’ 10-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arenado hit two home runs, giving him a career-high 19 in 280 plate appearances. His 18 homers last year came in 460 plate appearances.

Arenado tied his career high with four RBIs, giving him 58 for the season and putting him in second place in the National League behind Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton (66). It was the fifth time Arenado drove in four runs in a game and the third time this season.

In additional to his offensive prowess, Arenado won the National League Gold Glove at his position in each of his first two seasons.

“He’s a guy that can change the game ... on a nightly basis,” Weiss said. “He’s a special player.”

Arenado extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games. In that stretch, he is 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 11 RBIs, raising his average 17 points to .287.

“We’ve seen the power (before), but now it’s more consistent,” Weiss said. “He’s just handling everything right now. He’s handling the high fastball. He’s handling off-speed stuff down. He’s in a good place.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Allen Webster, 1-1, 6.55 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list with vertigo symptoms caused by a sinus infection, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I‘m not sure if he’s going to throw another rehab assignment. He’s going to throw a side (session), and we’ll determine whether he’s going to go out and pitch in a game again before we activate him.” Betancourt, who was eligible to be activated Tuesday, pitched Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque and blew a save while allowing two hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. He threw 25 pitches, 17 strikes.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gave up three homers Tuesday to Arizona, has allowed a major-league-leading 21 homers in 90 2/3 innings. The three homers and four runs he allowed came before a 38-minute rain delay in the second. Kendrick did not allow another run as he worked six innings and won a start at Coors Field for the first time since joining the Rockies. In his six previous starts there this season, Kendrick was 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a home run, his fourth of the season and first since May 31 at Philadelphia. The homer was LeMahieu’s first at Coors Field since May 22 against the Giants. LeMahieu’s four homers this year have come in 274 plate appearances. He hit a career-high five home runs last year in 538 plate appearances.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play Tuesday. He left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning, two innings after he sprained his left hand on a swing when he flied out. Manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies’ 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks, “Right now, we think it’s going to be a day-to-day deal. Just one or two days. But with the hand, it is always a little concerning with hitters. ... There is always a concern it could linger, but we don’t think it’s anything serious.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My buddies back in California make fun of me because all I did last year was hit home runs in Denver. My whole goal (this season) is I just want to be able to drive the ball out of the park on the road. Thank God I’ve been able to do that this year and been able to come home and put some good swings (on the ball).” -- 3B Nolan Arenado, who homered twice at home Tuesday during the Rockies’ 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks. He already has a career-high 19 homers this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained left hand) left the June 21 game. He did not play June 23, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on June 21. He will throw a bullpen session June 24, after which the Rockies will decide whether to activate him.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen