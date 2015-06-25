Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who left Sunday’s game with a mild sprain of his left hand, was not in the lineup Wednesday for the second consecutive game but said he was feeling better.

Gonzalez enter in the eighth inning Wednesday as a defensive replacement but didn’t bat in the Rockies’ 8-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He took flip drills, hit off a tee and swung at pitches in the indoor batting cage, then took batting practice outdoors before the game. It was the first time Gonzalez took any swings since he felt the soreness in his hand near where it joins the wrist on a swing when he flied out in the third inning Sunday.

“It’s sore of course, because it was a little sprain,” Gonzalez said. “But the more I get treatment, the more I can get better. Hopefully, in the next few days, it starts getting better and better until it’s gone. I hope it’s not a DL thing. I don’t think it should be a problem because I swung the bat.”

Gonzalez underwent an X-ray Sunday that he said revealed no bone damage. He also underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural issues.

“This is nothing major,” he said, “so hopefully, it’s one of those things that stays there for a few days and goes away.”

Manager Walt Weiss is optimistic Gonzalez soon will return to the starting lineup.

“Like I said yesterday, I didn’t think it was real serious,” Weiss said Wednesday. “We’re encouraged by the way he showed up today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.96 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-3, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Axford was 12-for-12 on save opportunities this season before giving up three runs in the ninth inning Wednesday, blowing the save and taking the loss as the Diamondbacks rallied to win 8-7. Axford had converted 13 consecutive save opportunities since his last blown save exactly one year ago, June 24, 2014, at Arizona while pitching for Cleveland.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the National League. He is 16-for-43 (.372) during the streak. Arenado also drove in his 59th run, putting him two shy of his career high set in 2014.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a season-high-tying eight games. He has hit safely in 20 of 23 games this month, going 30-for-92 (.326). Blackmon stole his 18th and 19th bases. It was his second game with multiple steals this season. He stole three bases at Cincinnati on May 25.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list due to vertigo symptoms brought on by a sinus infection, threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and felt he was at full strength. He is scheduled to be activated Friday at San Francisco when the Rockies open a weekend series. Betancourt has been sidelined since June 7.

--RHP David Hill, who was the Rockies’ fourth-round pick in the draft two weeks ago, agreed to a bonus worth a reported $550,000. That was slightly above the suggested value of $533,000 for that pick, the 107th overall selection in the draft, set by Major League Baseball. At the University of San Diego, Hill went 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 14 starts. He had 115 strikeouts and 35 walks in 100 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had a lot of good things happen, for me personally this year, a lot of luck. Whatever I’ve had this season obviously wasn’t there tonight. I felt great. ... It was one the hardest save opportunities I’ve ever gone out to try and get the way things started off, that’s for sure.” -- RHP John Axford, on blowing a two-run, ninth-inning lead Wednesday in the Rockies’ 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (sprained left hand) left the June 21 game. He did not play June 23, and he appeared as a defensive replacement June 24.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. He made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on June 21. He threw a bullpen session June 23, and he is expected to be activated June 26.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen