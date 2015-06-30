Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It came as anything but a surprise, but Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado savored the honor Monday when he was named the National League Player of the Week.

Arenado batted .391 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs, one double and 10 runs last week in six games. He had three multi-homer games, an on-base percentage of .440 and a slugging percentage of 1.348.

“It’s always great to be honored,” Arenado said before the Rockies’ 7-1 loss to Oakland. “It’s awesome. It’s always cool to have people that watch us. I guess as a team we’re not playing the greatest baseball, we’re not in the greatest place. It’s always cool to be recognized because my whole goal is to help the team win and to be recognized for that is nice.”

On Sunday, Arenado homered off Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner in the first inning and off right-hander Sergio Romo in the ninth.

“He’s some kind of locked in,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said before Monday’s game. “He’s not missing anything, and he’s hitting it far when he hits it. At the same time playing elite defense, so he’s a special player.”

Arenado said he’s never hit so many home runs in a week at any level.

“Obviously it was a great week,” he said. “The greatest thing out of all that was probably the RBIs that I got. A lot of that has to do with men on base and a lot of that goes to my teammates for getting on base and giving me an opportunity to drive them in.”

Arenado went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a sixth-inning single against Oakland. That’s now the longest active streak in the major leagues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-43

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-3, 3.15 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 9-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale (2-3) pitched seven innings and allowed five runs on nine hits, including a career-high-matching three home runs Monday in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. He struck out two, walked none and lost his third straight decision. Hale gave up two-run homers to A’s RF Josh Reddick and 1B Ike Davis in the first inning. A’s DH Billy Butler hit a solo shot in the fourth. “The first inning hurt me,” Hale said. “After that I settled down, I thought, actually really good today. Unfortunately that first inning kind of put us in a hole. They came out swinging. I guess I left a few over the plate or something.”

--3B Nolan Arenado was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. He batted .391 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs, one double and 10 runs last week in six games. He had three multi-homer games. Arenado went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a sixth-inning single in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. That’s the longest active streak in major leagues.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fourth-inning single Monday night in a 7-1 loss to Oakland. That’s the second-longest active streak in the major leagues, behind Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado’s 16-game streak. Tulowitzki went 3-for-3 with a walk and reached base safely in his career-high 28th consecutive games. Tulowitzki raised his batting average to .322.

--CF Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season Monday night, a solo shot in the eighth inning of a 7-1 loss to Oakland. Blackmon has hit safely in 15 of his past 17 games and is batting .309 in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We believe in ourselves. We’re an offensive ballclub. We don’t feel like we’re ever out of it. When it was only three or four, we definitely felt like we were in the ballgame. They were just better than us tonight.” -- SS Troy Tulowitzki, after the Rockies’ 7-1 loss to the A’s Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was originally hurt May 21, and he re-opened the cut in the sixth inning of a June 25 start. He is expected to make his next start June 30 at Oakland.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen