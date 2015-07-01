Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Rockies were forced to juggle their bullpen Tuesday when closer John Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list and right-hander Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

The Rockies called up left-hander Yohan Flande and right-hander Justin Miller from Triple-A Albuquerque before a 2-1 victory against Oakland.

And when Rockies manager Walt Weiss needed someone to protect a one-run lead to close the game in the ninth inning, he turned to 42-year-old LaTroy Hawkins.

Hawkins pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 126th career save.

“He’s a freak of nature,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Hawkins. “He still runs it up there in the mid-90s. He did a nice job for us in that closer’s role last year.”

Hawkins had 23 saves last year for the Rockies. He want 4-3 with 3.31 ERA.

Weiss said placing Axford on the medical emergency list had nothing to do with Axford’s 2-year-old son, Jameson, who spent weeks in a hospital in Arizona after being bitten twice on his right foot by a rattle snake during spring training.

“He’s got some things to take care of at home, he’s got some personal things to address,” Weiss said. “His son is doing fine. I know that’s what people are probably thinking. His son is doing fine, getting better and better every day. But it’s been a challenging year for him. He’s got to go home and take care of some things.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 4--2, 3.58 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 5-6, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-3) threw seven shutout innings Tuesday in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He allowed just four hits, walked four and struck out four, leaving him one shy of 1,000 career strikeouts. De La Rosa had to leave his previous start against Arizona in the sixth inning with a cut on his left middle finger. This time there was no blood, but there was some pain and occasional numbness. “It was bad,” De La Rosa said. “It felt numb. I was able to keep pitching. It wasn’t bleeding, just sore.”

--3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues, with a fourth-inning single Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. He’s hitting .364 (24-for-66) during his streak.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a fourth-inning single Tuesday night in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. That’s the second-longest active streak in the major leagues behind Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado’s 17-game streak. He reached base in a career-high 29th consecutive game.

--RHP John Axford, Colorado’s closer, was placed on the family medical emergency list before Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said the move has nothing to do with Axford’s 2-year-old son, Jameson, who spent weeks in a hospital in Arizona after being bitten twice on his right foot by a rattle snake during spring training. “He’s got some things to take care of at home, he’s got some personal things to address,” Weiss said. “His son is doing fine. I know that’s what people are probably thinking. His son is doing fine, getting better and better every day. But it’s been a challenging year for him. He’s got to go home and take care of some things.” Axford has 13 saves in 14 opportunities and an ERA of 2.42.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA with 25 strikes and eight walks in 19 relief appearances.

--LHP Yohan Flande was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. This marks Flande’s second stint with the Rockies this season. He made three relief appearances in his first stint, going 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA, three strikeouts and three walks. Flande, who made a start for Albuquerque last week, gives manager Walt Weiss a long-relief option in his bullpen, a role that Bergman filled.

--RHP Justin Miller was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and began his second stint this season with the Rockies. In his first stint, he made five relief appearances, going 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts and no walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was working really good. My command was there today. That’s why I threw seven innings. If you don’t have command, you’re not going to go far in the game.” -- LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who threw seven shutout innings Tuesday in a 2-1 victory against Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 29.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was originally hurt May 21, and he re-opened the cut in the sixth inning of a June 25 start. He made his next start June 30.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (family medical emergency list)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen