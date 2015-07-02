Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis wasn’t at his best Wednesday, but he probably deserved better than what he got, his third defeat of the season in a 4-1 loss to Oakland.

Bettis gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings as his two-game winning streak ended. He struck out four and walked four.

“Chad hung in there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It was a start I feel like he could have won. We didn’t perform well offensively. We had some opportunities early and we didn’t execute. Could have got out to an early lead. We just didn’t execute very well on offense.”

Bettis pitched out of the stretch in five of the first six innings as his pitch count grew to 111.

”I think that it wasn’t my best,“ Bettis said. ”I feel like stuff was flattening in the middle innings. The start in the first inning was good, and in the sixth I felt like I got back on top and started driving the ball down. That’s what happens. You don’t have sink or depth on your pitches, they get hit.

“It wasn’t the start that I wanted to have, and I need to be a lot more efficient with my pitches. Can’t get 111 pitches in 5 2/3.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 6.07 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 42, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland, snapping his 17-game hitting streak, which had been the longest active streak in the major leagues. He hit .364 during the streak.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. He had his 14th multi-hit game of the season and is batting .301 since May 27.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was originally hurt May 21, and he re-opened the cut in the sixth inning of a June 25 start. He made his next start June 30.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (family medical emergency list)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen