Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Nolan Arenado has been the best defensive third baseman in the National League since he made his debut in the majors here at Chase Field in early 2013, and he has the two Gold Gloves to prove it.

That is what made his two-error game Thursday so hard to imagine. His miscues led to three unearned runs, the first two coming when Arizona’s David Peralta followed an Arenado error with a two-out, two-run triple for a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning of a game the Diamondbacks went on to win, 8-1.

“Just a terrible baseball game,” Arenado said. “My at-bats weren’t great, and I made some terrible plays on defense. If I don’t make that error, I stop that inning. A little funny hop at the end, but I read it. I think I just got my feet in front of me. I didn’t stay behind the ball, and that’s how I got myself in trouble.”

Left-hander Chris Rusin, who gave up the triple to Peralta, demonstrated the level of respect Arenado has in the Colorado clubhouse when he spoke after the game.

“I tried to pick Nolan up because he picks us up every day,” Rusin said. “You see the plays he makes. I was just frustrated I couldn’t pick him up in that situation. Put that one on me.”

Earlier in the game, Arenado made a sprawling stop to his left to take a single away from Arizona catcher Welington Castillo.

“Nolan, we’ve seen him make highlight plays all year, since he’s been up here, really,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s not perfect. A couple of miscues tonight, very uncharacteristic. The Diamondbacks took advantage of it. He’s as good as it gets. I‘m not too worried about it.”

Arenado, who doubled to the fence in right-center for one of five Colorado hits, found little solace in his teammates’ words, setting aside the fact that he is hitting .287 with 24 homers and an major league-high 68 RBIs.

“At the end of the day, I have to make my plays and I didn’t do it,” Arenado said. “I understand I help this team win, but if we are going to win games I have to help them at the right time, and I didn’t do that today. I’ll go to bed not happy, but I’ll wake up ready to go tomorrow. It’s frustrating. He pitches a great game. I didn’t pick up ‘Rus’ today like I should have.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 6.67 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 4-2, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) in six innings, and he drove in the Rockies’ only run with a two-single. He struck out six, taking the loss when 3B Nolan Arenado made an uncharacteristic error that two two unearned runs in the sixth. “My curve ball was working for me and my slider was working for me,” Rusin said. “I was able to get quick outs up until that sixth inning.”

--CF Drew Stubbs flew out to right field as a pinch-hitter Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he spent about five weeks working to regain his hitting approach and his confidence. “He got some things accomplished down there,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He has more peace of mind than when he left us.” Stubbs, 30, hit .263 with two homers, 20 RBIs in 38 games at Albuquerque after accepting his option in late May. He could have become a free agent because of his service time. Stubbs, who has three seasons of 15 homers and 20 stolen bases, was hitting .118 with 31 strikeouts and 51 at-bats with the Rockies. Stubbs will play mostly center field, Weiss said. “He has power and speed at a very high level,” Weiss said.

--UTL Rafael Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, when OF Drew Stubbs was recalled. Ynoa was hitting .225 with no homers and five RBIs in 52 games, about half as a pinch-hitter. He also made starts at second base, shortstop, third base and left field, shortstop. “Raffy has done everything we have asked him to do, and he’s done it well,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s doing a couple of things at the major league level that he has never done before.” Ynoa, 27, had not played outfield until this season. He will play primarily infield in Albuquerque, Weiss said.

--3B Nolan Arenado had only the second two-error game of his two-Gold Glove career Thursday, the first of which enabled Arizona two scored two unearned runs to take a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning of a game the Rockies lost, 8-1. After mishandling 3B Aaron Hill’s two-hopper, LF David Peraltz hit a two-run triple to cap a three-run inning. “At the end of the day, I have to make my plays and I didn’t do it,” said Arenado, who has 24 homers and leads the majors with 68 RBI. “I understand I help this team win, but if we are going to win games I have to help them at the right time, and I didn’t do that today. I’ll go to bed not happy, but I’ll wake up ready to go tomorrow.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He also has reached base in 30 consecutive games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nolan, we’ve seen him make highlight plays all year, since he’s been up here, really. He’s not perfect. He’s as good as it gets. I‘m not too worried about it.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on 3B Nolan Arenado, whi had only the second two-error game of his two-Gold Glove career Thursday in a loss to Arizona.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (cut on left middle finger) was originally hurt May 21, and he re-opened the cut in the sixth inning of a June 25 start. He made his next start June 30.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (family medical emergency list)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs