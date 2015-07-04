Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has yet to break out his usual power game this season, but that has not prevented him from being one of the toughest outs in the National League.

Again.

Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games with a single in the sixth inning of the Rockies’ 4-3, 10-inning loss at Arizona on Friday, and he also extended his streak of reaching base via hit or walk to a career-high 31 with a walk in the first inning. Both are the longest active streaks in the majors.

After hitting a National League-high .381 in June, Tulowitzki is hitting .320 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs, on a pace to hit 16 homers as the Rockies (34-46) bump into the midpoint of the season Saturday. It is a slightly slower power start than he is used to. Tulowitzki has never hit fewer than 21 homers in a season which he has played at least 91 games, and his 162-game average is 29 homers per year.

While Tulowitzki said he would like to get his production more in line with previous levels, Colorado manager Walt Weiss said he has seen a very polished, professional approach from Tulowitzki even as the long ball has been late to the party.

”He’s a good hitter,“ Weiss said. ”He hasn’t panicked because he doesn’t have a lot of home runs. He hasn’t panicked and tried to create power and try to change his swing. Professional enough to still take a good at-bat and get his hits.

“I would imagine that is tough too. He is still obviously a very tough out and a very good hitter.”

Tulowitzki has played 72 games this season, almost as many as he had in an injury-plagued 2014, when he suffered a hip injury two games after the All-Star game and missed the rest of the season. In 91 games, he had 21 homers and 52 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-46

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-3, 5.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up three runs on nine hits in a no-decision Friday, and while he gave up three extra-base hits in a two-run first inning, he did manage to avoid the home-run ball for the first time in four starts and the second time in nine. Kendrick has given up a National League-high 23 homers this season, including eight in his previous four games. “K.K. (Kendrick) did a good job,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He gave up a couple in the first inning but really did a nice job the rest of the way.” Kendrick is 3-10 with a 6.00 ERA. He entered with a major league-worst .894 OPS against, as if every hitter he faced were the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson (.907 OPS) or Cincinnati’s Joey Votto (.889).

--RHP John Axford returned to the team Saturday but was not activated and remained on the 7-day family medical emergency list, where he was placed Tuesday. “There’s a chance (he is activated) tomorrow, but not committed to anything yet,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Ideally, you’d like for him to get out here and get acclimated a little bit. He’s been through a lot. We’re just being cautious.” Axford missed time earlier this season to tend to his now 3-year-old son while he recuperated from a rattlesnake bite suffered in spring training.

--C Michael McKenry lined into a double play with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the 10th when manager Walt Weiss turned him loose on a 3-1 count after calling for a bunt on the first four pitches. McKenry hit a liner right at SS Nick Ahmed, who had plenty of time to double 1B Wilin Rosario off second base. “I was honestly hoping that it would either go right above (Ahmed‘s) head or knuckle and hit him in the shoulder,” McKenry said. “He froze, and it was one of those balls that was hit at Bull (Rosario) so he freezes too. it is the toughest read in baseball as a baserunner. I was hoping, but it is just the game.”

--CF Charlie Blackmon hit his third leadoff homer of the season and the ninth of his career when he hit the fourth pitch of the game for his 11th homer. Blackmon had two of his leadoff homers against Arizona and has six of his 49 career homers against the Diamondbacks.

--2B DJ LeMahieu was 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup Friday, remaining mired in a road trip-long slump. He is 2-for-25 in seven games of a trip that started June 26 in San Francisco. LeMahieu has two singles, four walks and six strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .293, the lowest it has been at any point of the season. He dropped under .300 for the first time after an 0-for-4 game in Oakland put him at .296.

--1B Wilin Rosario continued his hot hitting against Arizona starter RHP Chase Anderson with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning Friday. Rosario, who struck out in his only other plate appearance against Anderson, is 7-for-10 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in the matchup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like we let Anderson settle in. We had the big first and didn’t get much after that.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, whose team had four hits Friday after getting five in an 8-1 loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair the medial collateral ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (family medical emergency list)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs