Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- DJ LeMahieu made an offseason vow that turned into a commitment once the season started, and it helped him become a first-time All-Star.

When the current Colorado Rockies second baseman reached the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, he didn’t give a second thought to getting to the All-Star Game.

“That was so far off the radar,” said LeMahieu, who will be on the National League team Tuesday. “Really not until the last two or three weeks did I even consider possibly making it.”

LeMahieu, who won his first Gold Glove last season, hit .351 from Opening Day through June 11. He was in a 10-for-75 tailspin before banging out seven hits in three games through Tuesday, raising his average to .304. After going 1-for-4 Wednesday, LeMahieu is hitting .303.

He has a team-leading 91 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 34 RBIs. He also has a .357 on-base percentage and a .390 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-4 LeMahieu said his size makes it tempting to try to hit for power.

“I think it’s something I struggle with and probably always will,” he said Wednesday before the Rockies lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels. “This year’s the first year I totally dedicated myself to not trying to hit for power, not trying to be the player I‘m not.”

LeMahieu, who turns 27 on Monday, hit .267/.315/.348 last year, reaching career-highs in hits (132), triples (five), homers (five), RBIs (42) and runs (59) as well as strikeouts (97).

”I don’t have that kind of ability that wows people,“ LeMahieu said, ”so I kind of sat down and thought after the season last year, ‘How can I be the best player I can be?’

“I‘m just going to dominate going the other way. If that’s not good enough, it’s not good enough. I‘m not going to worry about pulling the ball. I‘m not going to worry about hitting for power. I‘m going to hit the ball the other way as hard as I can and go from there.”

An impetus for this resolve, LeMahieu said, was a text exchange he had in the offseason with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. LeMahieu termed it “kind of an argument.” Tulowitzki was prodding LeMahieu, telling him he could be better than he is. LeMahieu agreed but said he would never be as good at Tulowitzki.

Tulowitzki got upset, telling LeMahieu he has worked to be as good as he can and that LeMahieu has the same ability as Tulowitzki.

“He challenged me to be as good as I can be,” LeMahieu said. “He knows I work hard and knows I want to be better. But he challenged me to be as good as he is. I‘m not going to be as good as (he is), but I got his point.”

Tulowitzki asked LeMahieu which players he watched on video and told LeMahieu he should focus on Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick, who is adept at hitting the ball hard the other way. Kendrick, indeed, was a player LeMahieu already was watching on video but he paid even closer attention after Tulowitzki’s suggestion.

LeMahieu said his don‘t-pull-the-ball attitude has been tested in recent weeks during his prolonged slump. He was late on everything and thought about just trying to get the barrel out front. Instead, LeMahieu resisted.

“It wasn’t hard (to avoid trying to pull) until I struggled the last couple weeks,” LeMahieu said. “But I stuck with what I’ve been doing, and I feel the better the last couple days. That was my goal this year was to stick with it, and that’s what I‘m going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-5, 3.34 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki singled in his first at-bat and went 1-for-5. He extended his career-high hitting streak to 20 games and his on-base streak to a career-high 35 games. Tulowitzki’s hitting streak is tied for the sixth longest in franchise history. In the 20 games, he is hitting .354 (28-for-79) with two doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs.

--LHP Chris Rusin gave up two runs on homers to Angels CF Mike Trout and five hits in six innings. It was his fourth consecutive quality start, the longest such streak of his career. In his past four starts, Rusin is 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA. All three of his starts at Coors Field have been quality starts, and in those games, Rusin is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

--LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar fasciitis) was supposed to run in cleats Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 17, but rain prevented that from happening. Manager Walt Weiss said there is no target date for a return by Dickerson, who is on the disabled list for the second time this season with the heel injury. Dickerson ran in sneakers Tuesday. In 34 games, Dickerson, 26, is hitting .290 (29-for-100) with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Weiss said the expectations were “sky high” for Dickerson this year in his second season in the big leagues.

“I feel like he’s a guy offensively that can finish in the top 10 in the three major categories,” Weiss said, referring to batting average, home runs and RBIs. “Just a dangerous hitter that can hit for a high average and tons of extra-base hits. It’s unfortunate his season got disrupted by injury, but he’s got a lot of career left.”

--3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks, one intentional. It was his fifth game with three or more hits this season. The last was a three-hit game May 25 at Cincinnati. Arenado entered the game with two hits in his past 20 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to throw a curveball for a strike. It stayed up little bit more in this altitude. It was a Denver curveball.” -- RHP John Axford, on the pitch that 2B Johnny Giavotella hit for a single that gave the Angels a 3-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He might run in cleats for the first time July 9. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs