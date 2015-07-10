Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies shook up their batting order Thursday, and the result was a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit second, something he did just three times previously this season, while second baseman DJ Lemahieu hit sixth for just the fourth time.

In his previous three contests in the No. 2 spot, Arenado was 2-for-13 (.154) with one RBI, but he finished 3-for-5 on Thursday.

He has been a middle-of-the-order hitter this season, by and large, making 40 starts batting fifth, 21 batting fourth and 16 batting third.

Arenado is hitting .291, and he leads the Rockies in doubles (20), home runs (24), RBIs (68) and slugging percentage (.601).

LeMahieu primarily hits second (39 times this season) or eighth (22 times). He went 2-for-4 in the series opener against Atlanta.

Referring to Arenado, manager Walt Weiss said, ”I want to put him in the middle of things. It gives him a little more protection, and I like having a guy that can do damage in that two-hole.

“DJ has done a tremendous job in that two hole. It has something to do with a lefty throwing, too, but I‘m also intrigued by DJ in that six hole because he’s a guy that’s going to hit the ball from line to line. And if there are guys on base, he can find a way to drive them in.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves RHP (Shelby Miller, 5-4, 2.07 ERA) at Rockies (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado had three hits for the second consecutive game. It was his sixth game with three or more hits this season. Arenado is 6-for-8 in his past two games after going 2-for-20 in his previous five games.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his hitting streak to a career-high 21 games. It is the longest active hitting streak in the majors and the fifth longest in Rockies history. During his streak, Tulowitzki is hitting .354 (29-for-82) with two doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. He also has reached based in a career-high 36 consecutive games since May 26, which is the longest active streak in the majors and fifth-longest on-base streak in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer holds the franchise record of reaching base in 46 consecutive games during the 2013 season.

--LF Drew Stubbs hit his second homer of the homestand Thursday. He homered Tuesday and did not play Wednesday. This is the ninth time in his career that Stubbs homered in back-to-back games and the first time since July 9-11, 2014.

--RHP David Hale took over for starter Kyle Kendrick after a rain delay of 2 hours, 6 minutes in the bottom of the first. Hale, who was scheduled to start Friday but was working on regular rest because the Rockies were off Monday, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before leaving with a mild left groin strain. He was injured leaving third base in the second inning when he tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly. “It just feels like tight and bruised,” Hale said of his groin, “so it’s going to take a couple days to get better.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had to empty the tank pretty much.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies used eight pitchers during a 5-3 win over the Braves on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) left the July 9 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He might run in cleats for the first time July 9. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP David Hale

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs