Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right-hander Gonzalez Germen was recalled to make his Rockies debut and first major league start. The Rockies claimed him off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he had yet to pitch.

The Rockies made a flurry of pitching moves in the wake of a rain delay in the first inning Thursday night that lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes and ended starter Kyle Kendrick’s outing after one inning.

David Hale relieved Kendrick but left after 1 2/3 innings with a groin injury, forcing manager Walt Weiss to use seven of his eight relievers.

Hale went on the disabled list Friday. Left-hander Aaron Laffey had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. Scott Oberg was optioned there, and to make room on the 40-man roster for Laffey, left-hander Tyler Anderson (stress fracture left elbow) was recalled and put on the 60-day disabled list.

Before the Rockies beat the Braves 5-3, Weiss said Germen was recalled because “he’s a fresh body” and added, “We’re throwing Germen right into the fire. But really like the arm; he’s got a really good changeup. I‘m excited to see him.”

Asked why Germen was starting rather than Laffey, who made five starts this season at Albuquerque and has made 68 starts in the big leagues, Weiss said, “We flipped a coin basically,” Weiss said. “It came up tails for Germen.”

Weiss said the Rockies were looking to get about three innings from Germen, who was 5-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Triple-A Iowa. He threw three innings once this season on May 24 and had a season-high 41-pitch outing June 28 for Iowa.

Germen exceeded expectations, allowing one hit in three scoreless innings and throwing 34 pitches, 22 strikes. Weiss said he did not consider sending Germen out for the fourth because he had already been up and down three times, which was more than usual for him, and the Braves lineup at that point was set up for Laffey, a left-hander.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 3-1, 3.13 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aaron Laffey had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he is 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 19 games, five starts. Laffey, 30, signed a minor league contract with Colorado in November. The Rockies are Laffey’s seventh organization. He last pitched in the big leagues on April 26, 2013, when he started for Toronto at the New York Yankees. Laffey was the winning pitcher. He last won a game in the majors on Sept. 25, 2012, with Toronto at Baltimore.

--RHP Scott Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. In 34 games with the Rockies, Oberg is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA with 12 walks and 21 strikeouts and eight homers allowed in 31 2/3 innings. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was made to add a reliever Aaron Laffey to the bullpen because he is capable of pitching several innings -- the Rockies used seven relievers Thursday night -- and had nothing to do with Oberg’s performance. “In Scotty’s case, it’s just where we’re at today,” Weiss said. “Unfortunately, he’s a guy that can move up and down (because he has minor league options), so he ends up being the odd man out. But we need to protect ourselves with some length. It has nothing to do with Scotty’s performance. I think it’s very evidence I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve put him in a lot of high-leveraged situations. That hasn’t changed. It’s a fact of the matter where we’re at with our bullpen.”

--RHP David Hale (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Hale relieved starter Kyle Kendrick after a 2-hour, 6-minute rain delay halted play in the bottom of the first Thursday but lasted just 1 2/3 innings before getting injured. Hale singled in the second, moved up a base on consecutive singles and strained his groin pushing off from third base and scoring on a sacrifice fly.

--LHP Tyler Anderson was recalled and put on the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Aaron Laffey. Anderson, 25, is recovering from a second stress fracture in his left elbow and has yet to pitch this season. He was the Rockies’ first-round pick and the 20th player taken overall in the 2011 draft. Last season, Anderson was pitcher of the year in the Texas League and went 7-4 with a 1.98 ERA in 23 starts for Double-A Tulsa.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off. Manager Walt Weiss said he was going to give Tulowitzki either Friday or Saturday off and opted for Friday after the Rockies played games on Wednesday and Thursday that lasted more than three hours and included rain delays of just over two hours. Tulowitzki, who has a history of leg injuries, has been getting regularly scheduled days off this season with an eye to keeping him healthy. His last day off was July 1.

--3B Nolan Arenado drove in his 69th run with a double in the first. That gives him a career high in RBIs, and he snapped a career-high-tying streak of nine games without an RBI. Arenado, whose last RBI before Friday was June 28 at San Francisco, also went nine games without an RBI from May 8-18, 2014.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday, made his first major-league start and pitched three scoreless innings. Germen last started a game at the Double-A level in the New York Mets’ organization on Sept. 3, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Germen was really impressive. He showed a good fastball and a very good changeup. Him getting through three (innings) was big for us. It shortened the game. He hadn’t made a start in a few years, a little bit of uncharted territory.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of Gonzalez Germen, who made his first major-league start and pitched three scoreless innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) left the July 9 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture left elbow) was recalled and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He might run in cleats for the first time July 9. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Aaron Laffey

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs