Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Coming into this season, Colorado Rockies left-hander Jorge De La Rosa owned an 8-3 career record against the San Diego Padres with a 4.40 earned run average.

But he is 0-3 against the Padres in three starts this season after Friday night’s loss. He has allowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 19 hits and seven walks against the Padres this season with 17strikeouts in 12 innings.

For those doing the quick math, that is a 9.00 earned run average.

Two reasons for the difference could be outfielders Matt Kemp and Justin Upton. Neither was with the Padres when De La Rosa was dominating San Diego.

Kemp was 2-for-2 with a homer, a double and a walk against De La Rosa Friday night. He is now hitting .435 in his career against De La Rosa (20-for-46) with four home runs.

Upton is 9-for-27 against De La Rosa.

RECORD: 39-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 5-4, 4.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-7, 3.34 ERA)

--OF Corey Dickerson, who has been on the disabled list since June 17 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, could start a rehab assignment next week if he responds favorably to physical tests the next couple days in San Diego. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Dickerson’s rehab assignment might last no more than 25 at-bats.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-2 with two walks Friday and has reached base in 39 straight games. That is the longest active on-base streak in the major leagues this season and the fourth-longest in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer reached base in 46 straight games in 2013. Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton both had streaks of reaching base in 41 straight games during their careers.

--2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 with a double Friday night to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is 17-for-36 (.472) during the streak with six multi-hit games. LeMahieu had a 10-game hitting streak earlier in the season.

--3B Nolan Arenado was 1-for-4 Friday -- although he struck out twice and grounded into a double play -- to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is hitting .458 (11-for-24) during the streak. Since June 21, Arenado is hitting .329 (26-for-79) with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything went wrong in the first inning. Those pitches they hit were mistakes. We lost the game right there. It was really frustrating. I threw much better after the first, but those mistakes ... it was a rough game for me.” -- Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa, the losing pitcher Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (leg fatigue) left the July 12 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He may begin a rehab assignment between July 20-25. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Chad Bettis

LHP Chris Rusin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs