Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

When the Rockies announced Sunday that Chad Bettis was placed on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow, one had to wonder if it was a move designed to give the struggling starter a break.

Bettis allowed just three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings against the Padres on Saturday night, but his velocity and control dropped considerably late in his outing.

“I got a little tired and couldn’t find the strike zone, after I got two outs,” Bettis said after Saturday’s loss. “That is not acceptable, especially allowing that double to (Matt) Kemp. I was pitching a lot better than that. Right there is a big point in the game and to me that is unacceptable.”

“He was cruising along up until that point,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said before Sunday’s game.

“It’s always a concern when you are talking about the elbow. It’s a little preliminary right now. But either way, he is going to have a breather here.”

Bettis is scheduled to have an MRI when the team returns to Denver on Monday after saying he felt fatigue on the mound, but it is more precautionary than anything.

All signs point to Bettis spending the minimum amount of time on the DL, but the Rockies are taking no chances.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers RHP Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.43 ERA) at Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Sunday morning to make that afternoon’s start against the Padres. Butler, Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft was 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA at Albuquerque. He threw four shutout innings before the rains wiped out Sunday’s game, allowing two doubles to Matt Kemp and a walk with four strikeouts. Officially, Butler is 3-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 11 starts for the Rockies this season.

--RHP Chad Bettis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with inflammation in his right elbow to make room for RHP Eddie Butler on the 25-man roster. Bettis allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings against the Padres Saturday night, although his velocity and control dropped off in his final inning. He is scheduled to have an MRI when the team returns to Denver.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was 0-for-2 Sunday when the rains came. Tulowitzki reached base in 40 straight games, one game shy of tying for the second-longest on-base streak in Rockies history. Michael Cuddyer holds the franchise record, reaching base in 46 straight games during the 2013 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been making it rain all year, but this is strange. I don’t think I’ve ever seen rain in San Diego.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a rainout Sunday, his team’s 17th this season.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 19. He will have an MRI on July 20.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He may begin a rehab assignment between July 20-25. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs