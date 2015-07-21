Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Manager Walt Weiss said the Colorado Rockies most likely will stay in a four-man rotation until July 28, when they will need a fifth starter.

The Rockies currently have four healthy starters -- Jorge De La Rosa, Eddie Butler, Kyle Kendrick and Chris Rusin.

Rusin wasn’t involved in the decision Monday as the Rockies scored in the ninth to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7.

Chad Bettis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation. Also, David Hale, who was in the rotation, went on the DL on July 10 with a left groin strain.

An off day Thursday will allow the Rockies to continue with just four starters for the time being.

When they need a fifth starter July 28, the Rockies will be in Chicago facing the Cubs. Jon Gray, 23, Colorado’s top pitching prospect, could be a candidate to make his major league debut that day. He pitched Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque and allowed three hits and one unearned run in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts while throwing 84 pitches, including 56 strikes.

Gray, who is 5-6 with a 4.57 ERA, rebounded from a poor start July 12, when he allowed six hits and four runs in three innings.

Rockies player development director Zach Wilson was watching Sunday when Gray gave up a triple to open the game and then struck out the next three batters. Gray threw 64 pitches in three innings but got through his final two frames in 20 pitches.

The Rockies want Gray to be more efficient and sharpen his secondary pitches before they deem him ready to make his major league debut.

General manager Jeff Bridich told MLB.com, “You look at where he was two years ago and you look at some of the struggles last year -- it was not like last year was all smooth sailing -- he steps into this (Triple-A) league for the first time, he’s been able to develop, he’s had some struggles, he’s learned from them and he’s getting better and better. The things we’re having to check off with him, that list of developmental stuff, is starting to get smaller and smaller.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-1, 13.50 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 5.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki extended his on-base streak to 41 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest of his career. He is tied with Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton for the second-longest on-base streak in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer set the club record with an on-base streak of 46 consecutive games in 2013. During his 41-game on-base streak, Tulowitzki is hitting .365 (57-for-156) with four doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday.

--LHP Chris Rusin pitched six innings and allowed five runs, two earned, in a no-decision against the Rangers. He has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive outings, all of which were quality starts. During that span, Rusin has a 2.97 ERA with 19 strikeouts and six walks in 30 1/3 innings.

--RHP Chad Bettis, who went on the disabled list Sunday following a Saturday night start at San Diego, does not appear to have any structural damage to his inflamed right elbow. Manager Walt Weiss said was encouraged about Bettis’ situation. “He checked out pretty well today,” Weiss said. “You’re never too sure, it’s always concerning when there’s elbow inflammation with a pitcher. All signs are good today.”

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) continued his rehab assignment by going 2-for-5 with an RBI as the designated hitter for high Class A Modesto. He began his rehab assignment there Sunday and played seven innings in left field while going 1-for-3. If everything goes well for Dickerson on Monday, he is scheduled to play seven innings in left field for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday at Reno. Dickerson last played for the Rockies on June 16. He originally went on the disabled list May 19 with plantar fasciitis, was activated June 11 and played five games before going back on the DL.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) threw his first intense bullpen session since he went on the disabled list retroactive to June 29. During his 35-pitch session, Bergman threw all of his pitches. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday. Bergman has been the Rockies’ primary long reliever this season. In 38 2/3 innings in 19 games, including one start, he is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) threw a light bullpen session Monday. He is scheduled to throw a regular, more intense, bullpen session Wednesday, his first since he went on the disabled list retroactive to June 17. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances. He is on the DL due to right shoulder inflammation for the second time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get out to a 7-0 lead, you’re hoping you can cruise to the finish line. But maybe that gives us a little bit more mojo -- end up having to walk off and win a game in that fashion.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies scored in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Rangers 8-7 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on July 19. He is due to move his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 22, and he could be back with the Rockies in late July.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs