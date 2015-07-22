Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Chad Bettis, who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation, underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage.

“Just elbow inflammation,” Bettis said Tuesday before the Rockies lost 9-0 to the Rangers, “so I‘m going to let it calm down here and get back at it.”

That news, Bettis said, was a huge relief. The reason being, of course, is that elbow inflammation could involve ligament damage that might lead to Tommy John surgery.

“Initially, I was a little worried, honestly, because it’s the unknown,” Bettis said. “To know that everything’s structurally sound and there’s nothing going on that’s too serious -- it’s a very big sense of relief.”

Bettis met with Dr. Thomas Noonan, the Rockies’ medical director, before Monday night’s game.

Bettis began the season at Triple-A Albuquerque before being recalled May 14. In 13 starts for the Rockies, Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA. He rebounded from a forgettable outing July 7 against the Angels when he allowed eight hits, four of them homers, and 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings by making quality starts in his following two outings.

The Rockies are 8-5 in games started by Bettis. He has pitched 75 2/3 innings for Colorado, and he threw 34 innings at Albuquerque before being recalled for a total workload of 109 2/3 innings. Last season, Bettis, who was used primarily in relief, threw a total of 80 innings, including 24 2/3 with the Rockies.

“The workload is very different than it’s been over the last year and a half,” manager Walt Weiss said, citing Bettis’ increased innings this year as a factor in the elbow inflammation.

There is no timetable for Bettis’ return, and the Rockies certainly will be cautious. However, knowing Bettis is quite likely to be back is important, not only for his development but for the team, which needs to find dependable starters to go with Jorge De La Rosa.

”It’s very important to get more looks at him,“ Weiss said. ”Chad’s one of the guys that’s given us a shot in the arm. He stepped into our rotation and has consistently given us competitive starts. He had the one hiccup against the Angels, but other than that, he’s been very, very good. He’s been very important to our rotation.

“(We were) a little worried about him, but that’s about as good a report as we could get, so it was very encouraging.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 41 consecutive games. That tied him with Andres Galarraga and Todd Helton for the second longest on-base streak in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer set the all-time Rockies record, reaching base in 46 straight games in 2013. Tulowitzki’s streak began May 26, and during the run, he hit .365 (57-for-156) with four doubles, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 18 walks. Tulowitzki said his focus was particularly keen during the streak. “I know it’s not right to say, because you shouldn’t lose focus, but I heard A-Rod once say his goal for the season was to be into every single pitch. So for me (the streak) was giving me that ability to be into every single pitch while I was at the plate. People say, ‘Well, why don’t you do that?’ Well, it’s hard to do that, but the streak gave me something to shoot for. And I think this’ll make me a better player from it, because I think I was better, so hopefully I can be into every single pitch and pretend like something is on the line.”

--RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed six runs, five earned, on a season-high-tying 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Texas. Excluding his rain-shortened, one-inning start July 9 against Atlanta, Tuesday’s outing matched Kendrick’s shortest start of the season. He also went 4 1/3 innings on April 28 at Arizona. Kendrick is 3-11 -- he is tied for the major league lead in losses -- with a 6.12 ERA. The Rockies are 5-14 in his starts. Kendrick yielded his major-league-leading 24th home run to Shin-Soo Choo in the fourth.

--2B DJ LeMahieu was the Rockies’ winner of the 11th annual Heart and Hustle Award, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced. The award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody its values, spirit and tradition. Manager Walt Weiss said of LeMahieu, “He’s a quiet kid, doesn’t bring a lot of attention to himself. Actually, he tries to deflect attention, if anything. ... But I think he’s starting to be recognized in these circles in the game as a great competitor and an outstanding player. I‘m glad, once again, he’s been recognized.”

--RHP David Hale (left groin strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session, his second since going on the disabled list July 10. Hale said he felt “absolutely no pain” in his groin, which he strained pushing off from third base to score on a sacrifice fly on July 9. The injury didn’t affect his arm, which is fine. And Hale, who was able to continue playing catch after getting hurt, said, “I‘m lucky I didn’t have to miss any time throwing.”

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went 1-for-3 while playing seven innings Tuesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque. He is scheduled to play the entire game in left field for Albuquerque on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Kyle Kendrick) had a couple tough innings. Had some real efficient innings, but the innings that he struggled, they put up some crooked numbers, got some good swings off him.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 9-0 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on July 19. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 21, and he could be back with the Rockies in late July.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs