Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies made room on their roster for left fielder Corey Dickerson by optioning left-hander Rex Brothers. Since the Rockies had been carrying nine relievers in their bullpen, including four left-handers, the move had to with the construction of the roster, although Brothers’ performance also was a factor.

“We just didn’t feel the need to continue to carry nine in the ‘pen,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies beat the Reds 6-5 on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth. “It gets us back to some normalcy as far as our roster design.”

Brothers had been recalled from Albuquerque on July 10 and had a 6.75 ERA in three appearances. In 2 2/3 innings, Brothers gave up four hits and two runs with four walks and one strikeout. Opposing hitters batted .364 (4-for-11) against Brothers. Two years ago, he went 2-1 with 19 saves and a 1.74 ERA in 72 games. But he developed command problems and last year went 4-6 with a 5.59 ERA in 74 games. The command issues continued in spring training, and Brothers began the year at Albuquerque before being recalled earlier this month.

In 32 games at Albuquerque, Brothers is 4-1 with a 4.71 ERA and 26 walks and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. In his past seven games before being promoted to the Rockies, Brothers allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Weiss said he was “encouraged” by what he saw from Brothers in his brief stay with the Rockies.

”I know the results probably weren’t exactly what he wanted,“ Weiss said. ”I feel like he looked a lot more freer on the mound and he was more athletic. I thought the ball was coming out like we’ve seen it before but he’ll be back.

“It’s unfortunate we had to send Rex out, especially after three outings. But that’s kind of where we’re at. We have to design the bullpen to protect ourselves in a variety of ways. With nine in the pen, we had to send a guy out. Unfortunately, at this point it was Rex.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 6-6, 2.79 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-3, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar faciitis) was reinstated from the disabled list and went 2-for-3 with a walk. After being placed on the disabled list June 17, Dickerson went 5-for-15 in a four-game rehab assignment -- two with high Class A Modesto and two with Triple-A Albuquerque -- that began Sunday. “Went down there and swung the bat real well. That’s not surprising,” manager Walt Weiss said. “For me, it’s just a matter of being healthy. He went down there and ran the bases well. So if he’s healthy, I felt like he’d be ready to go.” Dickerson’s plantar faciitis put him on the disabled list earlier this season from May 19-June 11. Weiss said he would “be a little bit more careful” with Dickerson when it comes to his workload and rest.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw 35 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. If all goes well, Bergman will start Tuesday for Albuquerque and pitch three innings. Bergman went on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 29. In 19 games, one start, Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA. Given his role when healthy as the Rockies’ primary long man, he will not have to be built up to go beyond three innings.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session that went well. Barring a setback, Brown could face hitters and throw 25 pitches Monday at Chicago where the Rockies play the Cubs. Brown, who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances, went on the disabled list June 18 retroactive to June 17. It’s the second time this season he has gone on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He went on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and was activated May 23.

--2B DJ LeMahieu singled in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to a career-high tying 14 games. He also hit in 14 straight games from Aug. 26-Sept. 14, 2013. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .411 (23-for-56).

--RF Carlos Gonzalez had his first multi-homer game of the season and the 11th of his career. His last such game was June 5, 2013, at Cincinnati. He tied the game at 3 with his 15th homer in the sixth and two innings later, hit his 16th homer to tie the game at four. Gonzalez has hit three homers in two games and six homers this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t be more happy than I am right now because I‘m giving this team a chance to win ballgames.” -- Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, who had his first multi-homer game of the season in a win vs. Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20 and has another scheduled for July 25.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen July 24.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on July 19. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 21, and he could be back with the Rockies in late July.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes