Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez had another big game for the Colorado Rockies. When asked about him after they pounded the Reds 17-7, manager Walt Weiss deadpanned, “I think CarGo’s officially hot.”

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs. The four runs tied a career-high set April 11, 2012, against San Francisco. He tied his career-high with six RBIs for the sixth time, the last on June 5, 2013, at Cincinnati.

Gonzalez had not had a multi-homer game all season but had one Friday and finished with two in the series with the Reds. Gonzalez has 18 homers for the season and eight this month when he has gone 26-for-69 (.377) with six doubles, 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Gonzalez has at least one hit in 11 of his past 12 games, going 21-for-48 (.438) in that stretch with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

“It looks like he’s dictating the at-bat now,” Weiss said. “It looks like he’s slowing down, he’s recognizing pitches. When he gets the barrel on the ball, a lot of things happen, a lot of damage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-4, 4.62 ERA) at Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ben Paulsen went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple, four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle when he struck out on his final at-bat in the seventh. He set career-highs in hits and RBI. Paulsen is the sixth Rockies player to hit two homers and a triple in the same game and the first since Ryan Spilborghs on June 13, 2010, against Toronto. The other Rockies with two homers and a triple in the same game are Garret Atkins, Vinny Castilla, Dante Bichette and Larry Walker.

--3B Nolan Arenado began the scoring in Colorado’s 10-run third with a two-run homer. It was his 25th homer of the season and ended a drought of 76 at-bats without a homer since he went deep twice on June 28 at San Francisco. Arenado had two RBI, giving him 74 for the season and just six RBI since he hit those two homers June 28. Arenado played despite getting hit in the left hand by a 96 mph Johnny Cueto fastball in the seventh inning Saturday night. He stayed in the game until his next turn to bat came around in the ninth when he was lifted for a pinch hitter.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while extending his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. During the streak, the longest active one in the majors, LeMahieu is hitting .406 (26-for-64) to raise his overall average to .314, the highest it has been since he was at that mark on June 24.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up two-run homer to Jay Bruce off the right-field foul pole in the third that gave the Reds a 4-2 lead. But in the bottom of that inning, the Rockies exploded for 10 runs. Bruce’s homer was the major league leading 25th off Kendrick, who needed 102 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed seven hits and six runs as his ERA crept up to 6.33. The win was just the second in 10 starts for him at Coors Field, where he is 2-5 with a 7.27 ERA. “Threw a lot of pitches for five innings,” Kendrick said. “Obviously, I’d like to go deeper. It wasn’t great, but it was a W. That’s the main thing.”

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation), who threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday that went well, is scheduled to throw 25 pitches to hitters Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Brown, who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances, went on the disabled list June 18 retroactive to June 17. It’s the second time this season he has gone on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He went on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and was activated May 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t get a lot of those days were you get to coast to the finish line.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a romp over the Reds on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20 and has another scheduled for July 25.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen July 24.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. The same injury sidelined him from May 19-June 10. As of July 5, he was running and participating in agility drills. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on July 19. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 21, and he could be back with the Rockies in late July.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Wilin Rosario

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Ben Paulsen

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes