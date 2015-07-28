Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After 10 seasons, five All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers, Troy Tulowitzki is leaving the Colorado Rockies.

In a stunning move days before the Friday trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired the slugging shortstop from the Rockies late Monday night, according to multiple media reports.

The Blue Jays reportedly will receive Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins in exchange for shortstop Jose Reyes and minor league prospects.

The move will be a money-saver for the Rockies, who are in last place in the National League West, 12 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. They also are 12 games out of the final NL playoff spot.

Tulowitzki, 30, is in the fifth year of a 10-year, $157.75 million contract. He is making $20 million this year, the same amount he is owed each year through 2019. Tulowitzki will receive $14 million in 2020, and the deal includes a $14 million club option for 2021 or a $4 million buyout.

The contract also includes a clause that guarantees a $2 million bonus if he gets traded.

Reyes is in season four of a six-year, $106 million contract. He is making $22 million per year through 2017, with a $22 million club option or $4 million buyout for 2018.

Tulowitzki was batting .341 from May 29 through Sunday -- tied for fourth best in the majors over that span -- but he has gone 20 consecutive at-bats without a hit, including an 0-for-5 night Monday in the Rockies’ 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

In 87 games this season, Tulowitzki is batting .300 with a .348 on-base percentage, a .471 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 53 RBIs.

His career hitting line is .299/.371/.513 with 188 homers and 657 RBIs in 1,048 games.

Tulowitzki will provide a shortstop upgrade for the Blue Jays (50-50). Toronto is tied with the Baltimore Orioles for second in the American League East, seven games behind the New York Yankees, but the Blue Jays are only three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second AL wild card.

Reyes remains an offensive contributor, but his defense has eroded in recent seasons. He is batting .285/.322/.385 with four homers, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases this year.

In a 13-year career that included stints with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, Reyes has a career .291/.340/.433 batting line with 115 homers, 602 RBIs and 471 steals in 1,515 games.

Hawkins, 42, began the season as the Rockies’ closer but lost that job after blowing consecutive save opportunities in April. He is 2-1 with two saves and a 3.63 ERA this year, his 21st in the majors.

Toronto will be the 11th franchise in a career that has seen him compile a 74-94 record, 126 saves and a 4.32 ERA in 1,024 appearances, including 98 starts.

He is the active leader in games pitched and is the oldest active player in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-1, 4.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-0, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa worked just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair Monday at Wrigley Field. He has two losses and a no-decision in his last three appearances. He allowed six or more runs for his second straight start and the fourth time this season.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez continued his prolific hitting Monday with a 4-for-5 performance that included a two-run homer in the third inning and another two-run shot in the ninth. The second gave the Rockies a temporary 8-7 lead. In his past two games, he is 7-for-9 with four home runs, six runs and 10 RBIs. Gonzalez was named National League Player of the Week on Monday after producing 11 RBIs and 25 total bases while tying for the league lead with nine runs and hitting .476 last week.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the major’s longest active streak. He drove in two or more runs in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

--LHP Yohan Flande (0-1, 4.24 ERA) makes his eighth appearance and first start of the season in the middle game of this week’s series with the Cubs. Flande pitched 7 2/3 innings on July 7 against the Angels, a career high in a relief stint. In two relief outings over the past week, he gave up one run in a combined 3 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something to see when he gets rolling, it really is. He’s so talented that he can do anything out there when he gets hot, and he’s locked in there right now.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RF Carlos Gonzalez, who has four homers and 10 RBIs in his past two games after going deep twice Monday in the Rockies’ 9-8 loss to the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Tommy Kahnle

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes