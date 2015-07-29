Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu didn’t see this coming.

Tuesday’s trade of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto left LeMahieu and other now-former Colorado teammates in shock and wondering what comes next as the Rockies embark on an apparent rebuilding effort.

“Obviously, shocked like everyone else, disappointed,” LeMahieu said in front of his locker in the Wrigley Field visitors’ clubhouse on Tuesday. “We all thought someone might get dealt, but a deal like that I don’t think anyone really planned.”

The six-player transaction sent Tulowitzki and 42-year-old journeyman right-handed pitcher LaTroy Hawkins to the Blue Jays in exchange for All-Star shortstop Jose Reyes and young right-handed pitchers Miguel Castro, Jeff Hoffman and Jesus Tinoco.

Colorado entered Tuesday last in the National League West at 42-55, 12 1/2 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tulowitzki departed Colorado with a .300 average, including 12 homers and 53 RBIs though 87 games. He was 0-for-5 in his final Rockies game on Monday and saw a hitless streak reach 20 at-bats. Hawkins was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and two saves.

“He’s going to help that team a lot, he’s the best shortstop in baseball,” LeMahieu said. “I think he’s going to take his game to another level being in the playoff push.”

Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez also expressed surprise at the trade of one of the faces of the franchise.

“It’s tough, it’s sad became I played with the guy for seven years,” he said. “Whenever you build a relationship like we had it makes it even harder.”

Published reports on Tuesday suggested that Gonzalez could be next.

He’s currently on a hot streak that includes National League Player of the Week honors and a 4-for-5 performance with two homers in Monday’s 9-8 loss to the Cubs.

Gonzalez was circumspect about his own status.

“I’ve been traded twice before so whatever happens doesn’t surprise me,” he said. “Nobody was looking for Tulo’s trade yesterday, so I‘m not waiting for my name to be out there. But if it happens, it happens. ... My motivation is to play good for this team and whatever happens in the future is up to them.”

Reyes, Colorado’s new shortstop, made his Major League debut in 2003 for the New York Mets (2003-11) . A four-time All-Star, he played one season for Miami and parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays. He is second among active big league players in triple (115) and steals (471).

Castro, 20, made his major league debut during Toronto’s opening day game and is 0-2 in 13 relief appearances. Hoffman, 22, was a first-round (No. 9 overall) pick by the Blue Jays in the 2014 draft and was a collective 3-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts between Class A and Double-A. Tinoco, 20, is 2-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts for Class A Lansing (Mich.).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-6, 4.77 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 5-8, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande (1-1) picked up his first major league victory in his first start since Sept. 14, 2014. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out four and walking three in five innings of work. He has a 1.26 ERA in his last four outings dating back to July 7. “Every time I pitched in a game I’ve looked for that win and I thank God for giving me the first one today,” Flande said through a translator. Flande is now 1-7 for his career through 24 games and 10 starts.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and reached base four times, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games, the major league’s longest active streak. He’s now batted .364 in 20 career games against the Cubs and recorded a double and triple for the second time in his career. LeMahieu had three hits for the 12th time in his career.

--3B Nolan Arenado was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his second multi-RBI game this season. He leads the major leagues with 76 RBIs this season and is also batting .28 with a team-high 25 home runs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was traded to Toronto in a six-player deal announced on Tuesday. He departed Colorado with a .300 average, including 12 homers and 53 RBIs though 87 games. He was 0-for-5 in his final Rockies’ game on Monday and saw a hitless streak hit 20 at-bats. Hawkins was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and two saves.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins joined SS Troy Tulowitzki in the trade to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and two saves. A 42-year-old veteran, he’s played for 10 teams during a 19-year pro career. He’s 74-94 with a 4.32 ERA and 126 saves in 1,024 big league appearances.

--SS Jose Reyes, Colorado’s new shortstop, made his major league debut in 2003 for the Mets (2003-11) . A four-time All-Star, he played one season for Miami and parts of three season s with the Blue Jays. He is second among active big league players in triple (115) and steals (471).

--RHP Miguel Castro, 20, one of three pitchers acquired by Colorado in Tuesday’s six-player trade with Toronto. He made his major league debut on the Blue Jays opening day squad and is 0-2 in 13 relief appearances.

--RHP Jeff Hoffman, 22, was acquired by the Rockies in Tuesday’s six-player trade with the Blue Jays. He was a first round (No. 9 overall) pick by Toronto in the 2014 draft and was a collective 3-3 with a 2.93 ERA over 13 starts between Class A and Double-A.

--RHP Jesus Tinoco, 20, the third pitcher acquired by Colorado as part of Tuesday’s six-player deal with Toronto, is 2-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts with Class A Lansing (Mich.).

--RHP Eddie Butler (3-6, 4.77 ERA) makes his 13th start as the Rockies wrap up the three games series in Chicago. It’s his eighth road start and second since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 19. He had no decision in his last start, a quality effort in Colorado’s 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. Butler has never started against the Cubs and is 0-0 with a 4.58 ERA in three career starts against NL Central teams.

--INF Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He has a .273 batting average and five home runs this season.

--LHP Aaron Laffey was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 1/3 innings with Albuquerque this season.

--RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Miller has a 1.29 ERA over seven innings of work in eight games for the Rockies this season.

--SS Cristhian Adames was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Adames has a .296/.342/.416 slash line with 16 doubles and seven home runs in 86 games with Albuquerque.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve done it all year, we’ve played some of our best games after our toughest nights. We talked before the game today, and I had a good feeling that our guys would play a good bounce-back game.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, after a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

LHP Aaron Laffey

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Daniel Descalso

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Cristhian Adames

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes