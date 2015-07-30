Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Reyes’ first game with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday wasn’t exactly memorable, but the shortstop went 1-for-3 with a walk and showed he will be aggressive on the bases.

Reyes, acquired in a deal late Monday night for longtime Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, also attempted two stolen bases, being successful on one.

”He’s exciting to watch,“ Rockies manager Walt Weiss. ”At times we’ve been very heavy-footed with certain lineups we throw out there. I think this brings an element that we’ve been in need of, a dynamic speed guy that can switch hit and brings energy. I’ve always admired the joy that he plays with. In my conversation with him, I told him that I thought it was important that he feels like he can be himself and bring that to us.

“He was on base a couple of times and in the middle of some things, but it’s good to see him out there.”

Reyes has been a lead-off hitter for most of his career with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, but Weiss batted him second and kept Charlie Blackmon in the lead-off spot. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who had been batting second, was moved to the fifth spot.

“Charlie’s done a great job,” Weiss said. “It’s tough moving DJ, DJ’s been phenomenal, but I‘m intrigued by DJ somewhat in an RBI spot. I think he’s gonna perform well whenever the RBI situations show up because of his approach. You don’t have to be a power hitter to drive in runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-4, 4.13 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 11-4, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler gave up a home run to the first batter he faced on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs and was lifted for a pinch hitter after allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. “Eddie got himself in some trouble, but he got big outs,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He threw the ball well. He did a nice job. He made some big pitches, got some big outs.”

--2B DJ LeMahieu batted second all season, but was moved to the fifth spot in the order on Wednesday with the arrival of SS Jose Reyes. LeMahieu was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first game in a run-producing spot in the order, but the Rockies managed just one hit in the game.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez stroked a solo homer to center field on Wednesday. It was his eighth homer and 16 RBI in last seven games and it came against left-hander Jon Lester, who otherwise was unhittable. “It’s tough because his fastball normally cuts,” Gonzalez said of Lester. “He throws it at 93 or 95 and it still has a little run. His cutter is a little slower with more angle. That’s why he’s tough.”

--SS Jose Reyes went 1-for-3 with a walk in his Rockies debut on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He had a stolen base and also was thrown out in the first inning trying to steal second.

--SS Cristhian Adames was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. He spent one day with the Rockies and was sent down to make room for SS Jose Reyes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had all his pitches today and he was painting today and not making enough mistakes. Even the home run I hit -- I don’t think it was a mistake. It was a great pitch. Down and away and it was my third at-bat in the game and I was kind of waiting for that pitch. But he did a tremendous job. He was hitting both sides of the plate. His stuff was electric today.” -- Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez, on Cubs’ LHP Jon Lester after after a loss to Chicago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 28.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

LHP Aaron Laffey

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes