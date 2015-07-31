Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The story of Colorado Rockies closer John Axford is a pretty simple one. When he throws strikes, you aren’t going to hit him. When he doesn’t throw strikes, you don’t have to hit him.

Trending toward the former for the season’s first half, Axford has done the kind of 180 no closer wants to perform in his last 11 1/3 innings, allowing a ghastly 14 earned runs. The last five games have been even worse, Axford permitting eight earned runs while recording just 11 outs.

Thursday night’s 9-8 loss in St. Louis might have been the toughest to take this year. Entrusted with an 8-6 lead, Axford entered after Boone Logan surrendered a leadoff double to Matt Carpenter.

Randal Grichuk walked. Kolten Wong singled. Jhonny Peralta singled home two runs to tie the game. Jason Heyward was intentionally walked. After Yadier Molina flied out, Greg Garcia never took the bat off his shoulder as he walked to force in the winning run.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss didn’t want to entertain post-game questions about a possible closer change, but Axford didn’t duck the spotlight after eating his third loss in his last five outings.

“It’s the worst five-game stretch of my career,” Axford said.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-11, 6.33 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 11-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin belted his first big league homer, a 382-foot shot in the top of the fourth, and became the 25th pitcher in franchise history to go yard. Too bad his real job didn’t go as well, as he gave up 10 hits and six runs in five innings, walking none and fanning five. Rusin simply made too many pitches over the plate’s middle and he doesn’t have the kind of stuff to get away with it.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick will try to continue his past successes against St. Louis when he faces it Friday night. Kendrick is coming off a 17-7 win Sunday at Coors Field against Cincinnati, which ripped him for seven hits and six runs over five innings. In his career, Kendrick is 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA against the Cardinals, splitting two decisions against them last year while pitching for Philadelphia.

--LF Corey Dickerson (right rib contusion) left the game in the sixth inning and his status is considered day-to-day. Dickerson was injured diving for a liner by Jason Heyward that turned into an RBI triple. Battling foot problems all year, Dickerson was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI single before the injury.

--2B DJ LeMahieu (hip) was plunked by a 99 mph fastball from Carlos Martinez in the fifth inning, but was able to play the game’s remainder. LeMahieu said after the game that it wasn’t an accident that Martinez drilled him, feeling he might have sought revenge for a line drive through the box in his previous at-bat. LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a run, his 13th three-hit game of the year.

--C Nick Hundley belted a solo homer and added an RBI double, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBI. Hundley’s sixth inning long ball traveled 442 feet, erasing St. Louis’ 6-5 lead, and marked the 60th homer of his career. It continues the best offensive season of Hundley’s 7 1/2-year career, upping his average to .304, 54 points higher than his career average.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (right rib contusion) left the game in the sixth inning July 30 and his status is considered day-to-day. Dickerson, who was injured diving for a line drive, was able to walk off the field under his own power.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 28.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

LHP Aaron Laffey

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes