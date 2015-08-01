Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- After authoring arguably the most stunning trade of the week when they shipped shortstop and face of the franchise Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto late Monday night, the Colorado Rockies did something equally shocking Friday.

Nothing.

Rumored to be dealing right fielder Carlos Gonzalez and maybe even shortstop Jose Reyes before the 4 p.m. deadline to work non-waiver trades, the Rockies instead stood pat with a roster that later that night fell to 43-58 with a 7-0 loss to St. Louis.

While that doesn’t mean that Colorado won’t revisit the idea of trading either Gonzalez or Reyes in August if either one slips through waivers, it seems on paper that the Rockies missed a great chance to add prospects.

Gonzalez’s recent home run tear -- he clouted nine in an eight-game stretch that ended Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs -- appeared to drive up his value. While there were rumors linking him to Baltimore, they apparently never became more than rumors for one reason or another.

So the Rockies will play the season’s remaining 61 games out with a roster which is in no danger of accomplishing anything, and with no new blood to perhaps stir the imagination of a fan base which needs any good news it can get.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-58

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-4, 5.03 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-5, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) will have an MRI on Monday when the team is back in Colorado and might be headed for the disabled list. Kendrick gave up four hits and two runs in the first inning Friday night and said after the game that he’s been pitching with pain for two months. Kendrick is 4-12 in 21 starts with a 6.43 ERA, allowing 26 homers in 113 1/3 innings.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa gets the call Saturday night when Colorado continues its weekend series in St. Louis. He’s coming off a no-decision Monday night at the Chicago Cubs, which knocked him out in the fourth inning with five hits and six runs after three perfect innings. De La Rosa is 7-4, 4.48 in his career against the Cardinals, posting a 4-3 win on June 9 at Coors Field.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) didn’t play Friday night and is going on the 15-day DL after being injured in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game. Diving for a Jason Heyward liner that got past him, Dickerson hit the ground and stayed there for a couple of minutes before walking off the field under his own power. He was replaced defensively before the bottom of the sixth by Brandon Barnes.

--2B DJ LeMahieu (hip) was back in the lineup and batting fifth Friday night, a night after getting hit with a 99 mph fastball by Carlos Martinez in the fifth inning. LeMahieu said after Thursday night’s 9-8 loss that it wasn’t an accident he was hit by Martinez. The All-Star went 1-for-3 against Michael Wacha before leaving the game in the bottom of the sixth as part of a double-switch.

--LHP Aaron Laffey relieved RHP Kyle Kendrick in the second inning and gave the Rockies three scoreless innings, keeping them close. Laffey gave up three hits and an intentional walk, fanning two. It was his longest outing of the year. Laffey also contributed with the bat, stroking a leadoff single in the third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of heartbreaking. I love to play and compete, and I’ve had some of the craziest injuries. I want to be out there and help the guys win. This stinks.” -- Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs), who found out after Friday’s loss to the Cardinals that he is headed for the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) will have an MRI on Aug. 3 when the team is back in Colorado and might be headed for the disabled list.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) left the game in the sixth inning July 30 and did not play July 31 and is headed for the disabled list. Dickerson was injured diving for a line drive.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29. He threw his first bullpen session July 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 28.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

LHP Aaron Laffey

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes