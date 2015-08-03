Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One of the developments which will be interesting to watch as Colorado completes another season of irrelevancy with an occasional dash of spoiling a contender’s chances is how Ben Paulsen’s first chance at being an everyday player goes.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Paulsen has won the first base job as the Rockies have seen veteran Justin Morneau go down with a concussion in May and then shipped out Wilin Rosario to the minors.

So far, Paulsen is delivering the kind of punch this team always seems to get from first base. After smoking an RBI double in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis, Paulsen is batting .288 with eight homers and 31 RBI in 191 at-bats.

Prorate those numbers over 600 at-bats and you get a guy hitting 25 homers and driving in close to 100 runs. While he could stand to improve his plate discipline a bit, as he fans nearly three times for every walk (46 Ks, 16 walks), Paulsen is no all-or-nothing swinger.

With Colorado mired in last place in the National League West, it has to look towards the future. That Paulsen produced a key hit off a tough lefthander in Jaime Garcia on Sunday has to rank as an encouraging sign.

Teams are always seeking young, cost-controlled talent. The potential emergence of Paulsen gives the Rockies one nice chip they can play for a while.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-6, 3.02 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-7, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande gave Colorado five decent innings Sunday, giving up four hits and two runs with no walks and three strikeouts. Flande sailed into the fifth with a one-hitter, but gave up three hits in a row, including a two-run homer to Randal Grichuk. Flande doesn’t throw hard and needs to have good command if he’s to succeed, and that command disappeared in the fifth.

--RHP Eddie Butler will make his first start against an American League club Monday night when he opens a series with Seattle at Coors Field. Butler is coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs, who victimized him with a pair of homers over his five-inning stint. Butler has pitched decently since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque July 19, and will no doubt get the ball every fifth day for the remainder of the season with this team out of any race.

--CF Charlie Blackmon set a new career high with 29 stolen bases, swiping two on Sunday. His 57 steals in the last two seasons ranks fifth in MLB, behind only Billy Hamilton (107), Dee Gordon (98), Jose Altuve (83) and Ben Revere (73). It was the fifth time this year that Blackmon has pilfered two bases in a game.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a run, setting a new career high with 59 runs scored in a season. Arenado has 56 extra-base hits, more than half his total for the year, and is on pace to knock in close to 130 runs for the season. His only weakness this year is that he’s drawn just 11 unintentional walks. If his eye improves, there’s no telling what he could accomplish offensively.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a run, starting a two-run rally in the sixth with a single. LeMahieu picked up hits in all four games of the series and has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games, hitting .448 in that span. His run in the sixth allowed him to tie a career high with 59 runs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the consequences of playing in tight games. We battled hard on this road trip, but we came up short.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss after the Rockies lost to St. Louis to finish 2-5 on the excursion.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will have an MRI on Aug. 3 when the team is back in Colorado.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Christian Bergman (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 28. He was activated Aug. 1.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker